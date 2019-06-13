Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

When 100 Thieves were first accepted into the LCS, the new franchise built its entire League of Legends team around two all-world players: top laner Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho and support Zaqueri “Aphromoo” Black. The pair led 100 Thieves to an unexpected appearance at Worlds last year and were poised to do even better this season.

Instead, things have gone in the opposite direction. The two have struggled in LCS play with both mechanics and coordination with their teammates. Both will be playing in tonight’s Academy match along with week one mid laner starter Max “Soligo” Soong.

100 Thieves on Twitter For today’s LoL Academy match against Clutch Academy, our roster will be: @Ssumday @AnDa @Soligoms @Prismal @aphromoo We’ll have an update tomorrow on this weekend’s LCS roster.

We don’t yet know what this means for the LCS team this week and in the future. Yesterday, Soligo and bot laner Bae “Bang” Jun-sik started for the Academy team. It’s possible that they’re just trying different combinations of players out. As a clear-cut last-place team, that’s smart.

But it’s still shocking that players of this renown are being optioned around. So far, however, nothing has worked for 100 Thieves this year. Soligo and Bang, along with Spring Split jungle starter Andy “Anda” Hoang, were even unable to pick up an Academy win yesterday.

100 Thieves promised an update on this week’s LCS roster tomorrow. But unless things turn around in a hurry, we expect the roster to remain fluid for possibly the rest of the split.