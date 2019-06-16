100 Thieves earn their first win of the 2019 LCS Summer Split against Echo Fox

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

It has finally happened. 100 Thieves has won an LCS game for the first time since March 2 in the 2019 Spring Split. There were so many mistakes and speed bumps along the way, but what counts is that their losing streak has been broken.

Echo Fox and 100 Thieves are both struggling mightily this season, with the former sporting a 1-6 record now in the first three weeks of the Summer Split. Of course, this win means a lot more for 100 Thieves—they hadn’t won a game since the sixth week of the previous season.

lolesports on Twitter @100Thieves pick up their first win of the 2019 #LCS Summer Split! #100WIN

It was a messy and uncoordinated match from both sides today. In fact, 100 Thieves had a major lead for 7.8 percent of the game, which was their first major lead of the split. They also had a major deficit for 27.8 percent of the match, making it a pretty significant comeback victory.

Maurice “Amazing” Stückenschneider put in work for 100 Thieves with some great ganks and engages on Sejuani. He ended the game with 17 assists, guiding his team to victory. In his interview with Ovilee May, he said that both he and mid laner Ryu Sang-wook applied “band-aids” on problems that need to be worked on.

Amazing on 100 Thieves’ issues Clip of Riot Games Playing League of Legends – Clipped by Digityler

Although this roster still has some wrinkles to iron out, it must feel great to get that first win on the board. Next week, they’ll have to face off against FlyQuest and Cloud9. 100 Thieves fans hope they can continue this winning trend as the season rages on.