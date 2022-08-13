100 Thieves survive early game woes against CLG, solidify top three position in 2022 LCS Summer Split

It might not have looked too pretty through the opening moments of the match, but 100 Thieves were able to gather their senses and snatch a victory against Counter Logic Gaming to strengthen their grip over a top-three finish in the 2022 LCS Summer Split.

For both teams, this upcoming superweek might not be as important as the other teams lower in the regular season standings since they’ve already locked in a spot in the postseason. However, 100 Thieves are still vying for a coveted second round bye, while CLG is looking to finish as a top three team for the first time since 2019.

At the beginning of the game, CLG’s jungler Contractz welcomed the Thieves onto the Summoner’s Rift with two quick kills before the five-minute mark. The team followed suit with great pressure from each lane, forcing their opponents to regroup and re-strategize before reaching the match’s later stages.

After 19 minutes of furious gameplay, CLG and 100 Thieves continued to butt heads with constant skirmishes across the map. It took two well-fought teamfights in a row led by Closer’s Wukong and FBI’s Aphelios to take control of the game, and from that point onward, CLG couldn’t find a single angle of attack against their massive frontline of Leona, Aatrox, and Wukong.

It was a close match, until CLG started to scramble for a winning play, leading to them digging an even deeper hole for them to climb out of. They still have plenty of work to do on their mid-to-late game decision-making, especially against their final opponents of the week, Team Liquid.

Catch all the action and more when the final day of the 2022 LCS Summer Split begins tomorrow at 2:30pm CT.