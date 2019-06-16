100 Thieves’ roster moves prove ineffective against Golden Guardians

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

After going winless in the first two weeks of the 2019 LCS Summer Split, 100 Thieves came into week three with an altered lineup, including Academy top laner Aaron “FakeGod” Lee and their former starting mid laner, Ryu Sang-wook.



But the actual players on stage seemed to be the only thing different for 100 Thieves today after a loss to Golden Guardians pushed their record down to 0-5.



Ryu’s LCS return was underwhelming. His Taliyah looked like a complete non-factor against Golden Guardians mid laner Henrik “Froggen” Hansen’s Lux. Aside from being a mild inconvenience for Golden Guardians whenever he used Weaver’s Wall, Ryu had little impact on the game.



FakeGod didn’t fare much better in the top lane as Rumble, especially considering the jungle attention he received. Although FakeGod did land decent Rumble ultimates in teamfights, 100 Thieves were too far behind for them to make a big difference.



Deftly Draven Clip of Riot Games Playing League of Legends – Clipped by smashhgg

As a whole, though, 100 Thieves continued to make the same mistakes as they have in previous weeks, with a failed bot lane dive giving Golden Guardians AD carry Matthew “Deftly” Chen two free kills as Draven.



100 Thieves’ best moments of the game came far too late, finding picks onto Golden Guardians during their attempts at a game-winning push. But 100 Thieves’ late-game efforts weren’t enough and Golden Guardians eventually found their path to victory.



It’s unknown if 100 Thieves will continue with this roster tomorrow when they play Echo Fox.

