100 Thieves qualify for playoffs after 48-minute victory over Evil Geniuses

100 Thieves still have time to catch up to Cloud9 and Liquid.

100 Thieves staved off Evil Geniuses in a tight 48-minute game to move up to 10-5 in the LCS 2022 Spring Split and carve a spot at the Spring Split Playoffs today.

The battle between the middle-of-the-pack teams in the LCS 2022 Spring Split regular season is intensifying, and teams continue to battle for playoff seeding. Today’s match between EG and 100T was no different: both teams were fighting to gain ground on their quest for playoff qualification.

For EG, a win here would not only grant them sole possession of fourth place, but it would also give them a chance to catch up to 100T for third place in the regular season. Meanwhile, a win for the Thieves would solidify their spot in the LCS postseason.

The tension and stakes were on full display today. Both teams took the early game slow, to a point where there were only three kills stood between both teams at 26 minutes. It wasn’t until a fight at a dragon shortly after allowed 100T to gain the first real advantage of the game.

However, a stronger-looking EG extended the game on each of 100T’s attempts to end the match. This led to one final fight in the mid lane where the Thieves narrowly won the final teamfight after taking down EG AD carry Danny.

EG continue to grow in strength, and their games against the top three teams are beginning to be even. However, they have still struggled to collect the wins they need to break away from the tight fight for the final playoff spots.

With just three games left in their regular season, the highest EG can hope for now is fourth place with a 10-8 record. They will look to end their regular season with wins against FlyQuest, Golden Guardians, and CLG, all teams vying for those final playoff spots.

As for 100T, this win has guaranteed their spot in the playoffs while also keeping them one game within the top two teams, Cloud9 and Team Liquid. With just three games left, 100T will look to both solidify a top-three finish in the LCS and overtake either Cloud9 or Team Liquid in the standings.

The final week of the LCS Spring Regular Season will begin with Team Liquid and Golden Guardians to kick off the super week on March 25.

