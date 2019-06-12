100 Thieves move Bang and Soligo to its Academy team for week three of the LCS 2019 Summer Split

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.



100 Thieves’ regular-season woes have continued from last split. The team winless through the first two weeks of the 2019 Summer Split—despite making some pretty big roster moves during the offseason, including the addition of Maurice “Amazing” Stückenschneider.

Now, the organization has made another big decision: moving Bae “Bang” Jun-sik and Max “Soligo” Soong to its Academy team.

With losses to Counter Logic Gaming, Clutch Gaming, OpTic Gaming, and Team Liquid, the season is already looking pretty dire for Zaqueri “aphromoo” Black and company. Many fans and analysts were optimistic about the addition of Amazing and how he could bring a much-needed leader to a directionless team.

100 Thieves on Twitter This week, we’re experimenting with changes across our League of Legends teams. For today’s Academy match vs. GGSA, we’ll be starting @Bang & @Soligoms. On Friday, we’ll announce our LCS line-up for this weekend.

Unfortunately, his presence hasn’t made much of a difference to 100 Thieves’ playstyle. Soligo’s first split as a starter hasn’t gotten off on the right foot either—he’s statistically one of the worst mid laners in the LCS. It has been tough to watch this team as they’ve crumbled in every match played thus far.

With Bang and Soligo playing in the NA Academy, the only other mid laner the team has available is veteran Ryu Sang-wook. This also means that Academy AD carry Jacob “Prismal” Feinstein could be making his LCS debut this weekend as well.

Ryu hasn’t played on the LCS main stage ever since he was replaced on the starting lineup by Choi “huhi” Jae-hyun back in November 2018. He has spent the rest of his time with 100 Thieves as a substitute mid laner, an assistant coach, and an Academy mid laner.

