Many fans of 100 Thieves’ League of Legends team left last weekend’s festivities disappointed with their team and the way they performed. The roster struggled to find success during the LCS Summer Split’s opening weekend and the stats echoed these stumbles across a few of their key players.

Veteran jungler Meteos and mid laner Ryoma both sit at the bottom of the league leaderboard in terms of KDA and kills.

After one week, Meteos and Ryoma have two kills apiece, but the former has 12 deaths while the latter has 10 deaths after two games. Although these stat lines are rough, the team did face off against two of the better rosters in the league in Evil Geniuses and Cloud9.

In both matches, however, they were completely run over. Evil Geniuses steamrolled 100 Thieves with 20 kills, with over half of them coming from fiery European mid laner Jiizuke. His performance even helped him earn Player of the Week honors.

Cloud9 dominated 100 Thieves the following day behind a stellar performance by the team’s budding star jungler, Blaber. 100 Thieves only managed to grab one tower and two kills on their way to a 25-minute loss.

It’s only been one week, so 100 Thieves fans don’t need to worry just yet. They’ll now look to bounce back against Team Liquid and Immortals in week two of the 2020 Summer Split. You can watch 100 Thieves and the rest of the LCS in action when the season returns on Friday, June 19.