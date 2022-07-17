100 Thieves leapfrog CLG in LCS Summer Split standings following convincing week 4 victory

At this time, last split, CLG was well under the .500 mark, while 100 Thieves were fighting for their spot near the top of the LCS standings. Today, the two teams came into their faceoff with each other while in a deadlocked tie for third place in the league. Unfortunately for CLG, their early-split momentum wasn’t enough to propel them to a win against the reigning LCS runners-up. 100 Thieves secured a quick and convincing victory over CLG, wrapping things up in just over 28 minutes.

For 100 Thieves, the mid laner Abbedagge put the team on his back throughout the game. After jumping out to an early lead courtesy of three quick kills in the laning phase, Abbedagge continued to find opportunity after opportunity, earning kills across the map whenever possible. He would finish the game with a scoreline of 6/1/10. Abbedagge’s six kills on the day were the most he’s had in a single game this split.

Abbedagge’s more aggressive and kill-hungry nature in today’s game should be a step in the right direction for the 100 Thieves mid laner, who came into the day tied with TSM’s Maple for the second-fewest kills among all mid laners in the LCS. Additionally, 100 Thieves hadn’t been getting much production out of the mid lane position as Abbedagge’s 17 percent kill share coming into today’s game was the lowest among the league’s mid laners, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir.

Following today’s game, 100 Thieves have earned sole possession of the third place in the LCS. Should Team Liquid lose to Evil Geniuses later today, 100 Thieves would slide up the standings into a tie for second alongside Liquid.

Despite the loss today, CLG is having one of the best starts to a split in recent memory. The team’s 5-4 mark through the first round robin is the best nine-game start CLG has had to a split since the Summer of 2019. Barring a disastrous second half to the split, CLG would be on pace to qualify for the LCS Championship later this year. The top eight teams in the league will reach the postseason. Last season, CLG missed the playoffs as they finished in last place in the LCS regular season.

CLG will have a proper test ahead of the next week when they begin the second round robin of the summer against Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses, two teams ahead of them in the standings. 100 Thieves will also play Evil Geniuses next week in a rematch of the LCS Spring Split finals.