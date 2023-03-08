100 Thieves is calling on long-time LCS veteran to fill an emergency roster gap

100 Thieves’ North American League of Legends Challengers lineup is making an immediate call for backup.

The organization announced today that starting top laner Sniper will be “out indefinitely” as he has made the decision to prioritize his health. In his stead, the team will field veteran Darshan, who has signed with the franchise for what appears to be the long-term.

Darshan, a 10-year League veteran, has not played a pro game in 2023. He last played for Cloud9’s Academy-level team last season and has played almost exclusively at the Academy/Challengers level dating back to 2020. Although he started in the LCS during the 2022 Lock In, Darshan has not played a regular-season LCS game since 2019.

Nice to be back… took my first break in 10 years and it gave me a lot of space and perspective. Excited to play and learn again 🙂 https://t.co/hrLNLuMYsd — Darshan (@DarshanU) March 8, 2023

“Nice to be back… took my first break in 10 years and it gave me a lot of space and perspective,” Darshan said today. “Excited to play and learn again.”

This season, 100 Thieves’ Challengers squad has played well enough to clinch the third seed in the NACL Spring Playoffs. The Spring Playoffs will begin on March 11, with Darshan making his 2023 debut in a postseason situation.

Related: 100 Thieves’ League team makes coach change just six weeks in

100 Thieves’ Sniper stepped away from the Challengers scene earlier this week to prioritize his mental health. The organization’s LCS-level top laner Tenacity subbed in for the 16-year-old prospect earlier this week when 100 Thieves Challengers took on Team Liquid’s Challengers team. That match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Hey guys, a little update about my current situation:



I've experienced some health problems over the course of the past weeks, I am yet unsure exactly as to what it is, so I will be taking a temporary break from playing NACL due to wanting to prioritize my health. — 100T Sniper (@GeneralSniper) March 5, 2023

Darshan and 100T will play their first series of the NACL Spring Playoffs this week. 100 Thieves’ main squad—who have lost seven of their last eight games—will get back on Thursday, when they begin a stretch of must-win games to close out Spring.