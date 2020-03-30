100 Thieves get a shot at second place in LCS after beating FlyQuest

100 Thieves are on a mission to secure second place in the LCS after a shaky start to the 2020 Spring Split. They stomped FlyQuest today in a quick 29-minute win with aggressive plays starting from level one.

Cody Sun took over the game from bottom lane on his comfort Lucian pick. He got his core item before Miss Fortune had a BF Sword, which allowed him to snowball other lanes and exert immense pressure, putting FlyQuest’s chance of winning on a clock.

100 Thieves have been on fire in the second part of the League of Legends Spring Split. They’ve dominated during their wins and only lost to top-tier teams in TSM and Cloud9. They’ve improved drastically compared to their start of the split and are looking like a good contender for the LCS Championship.

The organization’s offseason moves appear to be yielding positive results. After a disastrous performance last year where they finished ninth in the Spring Split and eighth in the Summer Split, 100 Thieves rebuilt its roster. They acquired former players Meteos and Cody Sun, as well as Oceanic mid laner Ryoma and academy support Stunt. The current iteration is reminiscent of their 2018 squad that went on to qualify for Worlds.

100 Thieves will play Evil Geniuses later today for a chance to earn the second seed in the 2020 LCS Spring Split playoffs. Tune in to the official LCS broadcast to see if they’ll be able to take down the Italian stallion leading EG.