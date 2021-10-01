100 Thieves’ Academy top laner Tenacity is the highest-ranked boot camper on the EUW server right now

Look for the young gun at the top of the ladder.

There are only a few days left until the start of the 2021 League of Legends World Championship. And in this final weekend, every single player at the tournament will be getting as much practice in as they can before they have to face the lights in Iceland. One player, however, has stood out among the multiple boot-camping stars in Europe—and he isn’t even playing in the event.

100 Thieves’ Academy top laner Tenacity is the highest-ranked boot camper on the Europe West server right now, according to pro player monitoring site Tracking the Pros, as well as popular stats aggregator op.gg. He’s holding a high slot among the region’s Challenger players with 1,295 LP and a whopping 65-percent win ratio.

He’s played a plethora of well-known top lane champions during that span, producing a 73-percent win rate on Irelia through 64 games and a 57-percent win rate on Fiora through 37 games. He was also the first player in the boot camp to reach the top 50 of the server, which is a considerable feat since European solo queue is one of the most competitive in the world.

Tenacity has even beaten out other big names from the North American region, including Cloud9’s jungler Blaber and Team Liquid’s star support CoreJJ. His closest compatriot from 100 Thieves is the team’s starting mid laner, Abbedagge, who has 739 LP at time of writing.

The 18-year-old upstart is another product of 100 Thieves’ flourishing Academy team. The young roster is coming off of a great performance at the 2021 LCS Summer Proving Grounds. And with more experience against tougher opponents, we could see many of these names make their LCS debut in the coming years.

Worlds 2021 is set to begin on Oct. 5.

