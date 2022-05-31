10-9: LPL overtakes LCK in all-time head-to-head Bo5 record following MSI 2022

In competitive League of Legends, the rivalry between the LPL and LCK has produced some of the best matchups over the years. Whenever the two regions clash on the international stage, fans are guaranteed an exciting series.

Ever since Korean and Chinese teams joined the international circuit in season two, representatives of both regions have faced each other countless times. But, following the results of this year’s Mid-Season Invitational, the LPL has finally overtaken the LCK. The all-time head-to-head best-of-five record (10-9) has swayed in the favor of China.

The first official Riot-sponsored match between the regions was between SKT T1 and Royal Club during the 2013 League of Legends World Championship. At the event, which took place in the U.S., the Korean team took home their first international trophy after dominating the Chinese squad 3-0. In the following years, Faker and his team have defeated Chinese oppositions four times in Bo5s, losing their first full series in the finals of MSI 2022 on Sunday, May 29.

Up until 2018, the LCK had an 8-2 record against the LPL. But this one-sided matchup began to change when RNG took out DragonX in the finals of MSI 2018. Since then, Korean teams have only defeated Chinese squads once in Bo5 series.

Here’s a list of every Bo5 between the two regions in chronological order:

Worlds 2013: SKT 3-0 RYL

All-Star 2014: SKT 3-0 OMG

Worlds 2014: OMG 3-0 NWS

Worlds 2014: SSW 3-1 SHRC

MSI 2015: EDG 3-2 SKT

MSI 2016: SKT 3-1 RNG

Worlds 2016: SKT 3-1 RNG

Worlds 2016: ROX 3-1 EDG

Worlds 2017: SKT 3-2 RNG

Worlds 2017: SSG 3-1 WE

MSI 2018: RNG 3-1 KZ

Worlds 2018: IG 3-2 KT

Worlds 2019: IG 3-1 Griffin

Mid-Season Cup 2020: TES 3-0 Gen.G

Worlds 2020: DWG 3-1 Suning

MSI 2021: RNG 3-2 DK

Worlds 2021: EDG 3-2 Gen.G

Worlds 2021: EDG 3-2 DK

MSI 2022: RNG 3-2 T1

This list doesn’t include national teams, like those that competed at the Asian Games or All-Star events.