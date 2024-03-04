Last Epoch: What is the Frailty status ailment, explained

Despite the negative connotation, Status Ailments in Last Epoch can be positive or negative. Frailty is one such status ailment that sounds like it will harm you. However, it’s a beneficial ailment you may want to use.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about the Frailty status ailment and how to get it.

Last Epoch: What is the Frailty status ailment?

Falconcer’s have several skills offering the Frailty debuff. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In Last Epoch, the Frailty status ailment is a debuff that reduces the enemy’s outgoing damage by six percent for four seconds, which can stack up to three times.

For example, if an enemy has three stacks of Frailty, they will do 18 percent less damage, which can be crucial if they have one-shot mechanics or high-damage skills and spells. Because it can be so helpful while you’re adventuring, knowing which skills, nodes, and gear can provide the boon Frailty status ailment is essential.

Last Epoch: How to get the Frailty status ailment

You can get the Frailty status ailment in Last Epoch in a few ways, including skills, skill and passive nodes, and via gear. More specifically, however, you can get the Frailty status ailment from the following sources:

Items

Curse of Sulphur (Blessing)

Grand Curse of Sulphur (Blessing)

Pact Severance (Unique one-handed Axe)

Mad Alchemist’s Ladle (Unique Birch Wand)

Bloodkeeper’s Nest (Unique Relic)

Skills

Mirage Smoke Skill

Skill tree nodes

Debilitate from the Acid Flask Skill Tree (Rogue)

Covering Fire from the Aerial Assault Skill Tree (Falconer)

Soot and Ash from the Cinder Strike Skill Tree (Rogue)

Sonic Detonation from the Decoy Skill Tree (Rogue)

Falcon Screech from the Falconry Skill Tree (Falconer)

Blighted Arrows from the Hail of Arrows Skill Tree (Marksman)

Smoke Cloud, Umbral Burst, and Umbral Toxins from the Lethal Mirage Skill Tree (Bladedancer)

Disarming Blow from the Lunge Skill Tree (Sentinel)

Weakening Threads from the Net Skill Tree (Falconer)

Emerald Fangs from the Serpent Strike Skill Tree (Primalist)

Incapacitate from the Shadow Cascade Skill Tree (Bladedancer)

Disarming Blows from the Shield Bash Skill Tree (Sentinel)

Enfeeblement from the Smoke Bomb Skill Tree (Rogue)

Winds of Affliction from the Soul Feast Skill Tree (Warlock)

Enfeeblement from the Spirit Plague Skill Tree (Acolyte)

Hindering Tremors from the Upheaval Skill Tree (Primalist)

Debilitating Shout from the Warcry Skill Tree (Primalist)

Passive tree nodes

Spell Breaker and Weapons of Choice from the Bladedancer’s Passive Tree

Leog’s Strategem from the Falconer’s Passive Tree

Although the Rogue class and the Falconer Mastery seem to have more skill tree nodes that provide the Frailty status ailment, some other classes and masteries have access to this debuff.

If you’d like to ensure your enemies deal less damage, this is everything you need to know about the Frailty status ailment and how to get it in Last Epoch.