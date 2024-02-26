How to finish The Upper District quest in Last Epoch

With a little exploration, you can visit The Upper District early in Last Epoch, with a quest even waiting here for you to conquer. Completing quests like this early in your campaign is a great way to get loot and much-needed XP that will help you later.

Completing The Upper District quest in Last Epoch is very simple and should only take you a few steps once you get grinding. You’ll want to be level 14 to do this quest. If you are you shouldn’t have too much trouble but do be warned, there is a lot of fighting either way. First, you’ll need to find the entry to The Upper District.

Where to find The Upper District entry

The entry to The Upper District is located northwest of The Precipice Waypoint. To get to this location, travel to the aforementioned waypoint then head backward and go north. If you follow the path straight up past the shine and two void enemies, you’ll eventually see the way in.

How to complete The Upper District quest

When you enter The Upper District you can collect the quest after crossing the bridge. This quest tasks you with searching for signs of Last Refuge civilians in the area. To do this, continue north through the zone, and eventually, you’ll stumble upon a waypoint.

To get to this point you’re going to face a ton of void creatures, including Grubs, Despair, and Devoured Husks. If you’d like to make the path easier, look to your minimap and follow the quest marker. Fight your way through the enemies and head north. Eventually you’ll see the civilians. As you approach, enemies will swarm you. Once you defeat enough Devoured Husks the boss will be summoned—get ready to fight Uulikos the Betrayer.

Uulikos, the Upper District’s area boss, can be quite tricky to beat, but if you drag out the other enemies and eliminate them first you shouldn’t have too many issues taking him down once he’s on his own. Once you defeat this mighty boss, the Last Epoch mission will be complete, and you’re ready to move on from The Upper District.