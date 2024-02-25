How to complete the Evacuation quest in Last Epoch

Evacuation is a side quest in Last Epoch given to you by Guardsman Dolus, shortly after the start of Chapter 2’s first main quest, The Void Assault. It’s not an especially difficult quest, but you might get stuck if any of the NPCs get left behind.

Guardsman Dolus is slumped on the ground close to the Last Refuge Outskirts Waypoint, and is accompanied by his dog, Minimus. He tells you that it’s too late for him but that others are trapped in the Outskirts. When you agree to help them, the Evacuation Last Epoch sidequest will start, and your new objectives will be to find Guardsman Wick and the other trapped guards, Grund the Grole Farmer, and Elder Mossbern.

How to find Elder Mossbern in Last Epoch

He won’t move when you tell him to flee, but he will end up escaping safely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head east, then turn right when the path forks, to that you’re taking the southern route. When you reach the large chamber with a hole in the middle, continue southeast. You’ll find Elder Mossbern at the far end of this passage. Talk to him and tell him to flee.

How to find Guardsman Wick and the other trapped guards in Last Epoch

Guardsman Wick has the nerve to start ordering you about. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From Elder Mossbern and Verity, head north. When this path reaches an intersection, turn left, then when this path splits, go right so that you’re taking the northernmost path. This will lead you to a drawbridge. Pull the lever to lower the bridge and spawn a bunch of enemies—ranged attacks will be useful here. Cross the bridge to find Guardsman Wick, who you should talk to and instruct to get out of here.

How to find Grund the Grole farmer in Last Epoch

You might need to smash the boxes before you talk to him. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From Guardsman Wick, head northeast and follow the path across a long stone bridge leading east. The bridge is guarded by powerful enemies, so you might want to make a tactical retreat so that you don’t have to handle them all at once.

Once you reach the far end of the bridge, you’ll be able to see Grund marked on your mini-map, but he’s on the other side of a wall, so keep heading east. Lower the small drawbridge and cross it, then go up the steps and turn left. You’ll find Grund the Grole farmer at the end of this path behind some boxes. Tell him to get out of here.

How to report successful evacuation to Captain Leora in the Council Chambers

No one would ever get anything done in RPG-land with you, dear player. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From Grund the Grole, head northeast (don’t miss the chest in the next chamber) and then southeast across a bridge. When you reach a relatively open area, head north. At the end of this path, you’ll meet Elder Erza, who needs help repelling a hoard of voidforms.

The boss voidform is a large Void Penance, but I found it very easy to beat, as it focused all its attacks on Elder Erza (who can’t be killed) after a while, so I could just wear it down from range without having to move or heal. Enter the Council Chambers and find Captain Leora directly ahead of you. Talk to her to complete the Evacuation quest.

Some players are reporting being unable to complete the quest. I had no issues at all, but it looks like the issue might have something to do with reaching the Council Chambers before finding all three of the evacuees and then not being able to go back into the Outskirts. If this happens, you can use the Council Chambers Waypoint to travel to the Crumbling Ruins and then make your way back to the Outskirts on foot.