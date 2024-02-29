Category:
Last Epoch

All Blessings in Last Epoch and how to unlock them

Every single one of them.
Image of Yash Nair
Yash Nair
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 12:15 am
Ruins in Last Epoch shown during a loading screen.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

After completing the Campaign in Last Epoch, the natural progression is to begin with the Monolith of Faith, the game’s endgame system, where you find the ever-useful Blessings.

Recommended Videos

Blessings are permanent increases to your character’s stats that give a higher chance to find certain types of items. They apply throughout the entire game. There are a ton of these in Last Epoch, so you would be wise to know how to get each of them.

How to get all Blessings In Last Epoch

A screenshot of the highlighting the Fall of the Outcasts Timeline through the Monolith of Fate.
The Monolith of Fate is where it’s at. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

Upon completing a Timeline in the Monolith of Faith in Last Epoch, you are presented with three Blessings. Should you opt to revisit the same timeline, you can decide to keep your existing Blessing or replace it with a new one. Below are all the blessings in Last Epoch by type and at the end of which Timeline you find them.

Idol Drop Rate Blessings

NameTimeline
Pride of RebellionFall of the Outcasts
Grand Pride of RebellionFall of the Outcasts
Sight of the OutcastsFall of the Outcasts
Grand Sight of the OutcastsFall of the Outcasts
Curse of FleshFall of the Outcasts
Grand Curse of FleshFall of the Outcasts
Favor of SoulsFall of the Outcasts
Grand Favor of SoulsFall of the Outcasts
Mark of AgonyFall of the Outcasts
Grand Mark of AgonyFall of the Outcasts

Glyph Drop Rate Blessings

NameTimeline
Memory of the LivingFall of the Outcasts
Grand Memory of the LivingFall of the Outcasts

Rune Drop Rate Blessings

NameTimeline
Sign of TormentFall of the Outcasts
Grand Sign of TormentFall of the Outcasts

Unique Drop Rate Blessings

NameTimeline
Winds of FortuneFall of the Outcasts
Grand Winds of FortuneFall of the Outcasts

Experience Increase Blessings

NameTimeline
Strength of MindFall of the Outcasts
Grand Strength of MindFall of the Outcasts

Gold Drop Rate Blessings

NameTimeline
Scales of GreedFall of the Outcasts
Grand Scales of GreedFall of the Outcasts

Weapon Drop Rate Blessings

NameTimeline
Cruelty of FormosusBlood, Frost, and Death
Savior of the NorthBlood, Frost, and Death
Grand Savior of the NorthBlood, Frost, and Death
Chill of DeathBlood, Frost, and Death
Enmity of the ClansBlood, Frost, and Death
Ambition of the EmpireBlood, Frost, and Death
Scars of BloodBlood, Frost, and Death
Grand Scars of BloodBlood, Frost, and Death
Favor of the WengariBlood, Frost, and Death
Resolve of FrostBlood, Frost, and Death
Grand Resolve of FrostBlood, Frost, and Death
Shards of UnityBlood, Frost, and Death
Remorse of HeorotBlood, Frost, and Death
Grand Remorse of HeorotBlood, Frost, and Death
Grand Ambition of the EmpireBlood, Frost, and Death
Grand Chill of DeathBlood, Frost, and Death
Grand Cruelty of FormosusBlood, Frost, and Death
Grand Enmity of the ClansBlood, Frost, and Death
Grand Favor of the WengariBlood, Frost, and Death
Grand Subtlety of SlaughterBlood, Frost, and Death
Grand Vigilance of the DamnedBlood, Frost, and Death

Stat, Damage, Resistance, Status Effects Blessings

A screen showing all of the player's active blessings in Last Epoch.
They’re more valuable than you think. Image via Eleventh Hour Games
NameTimeline
Memory of LightThe Black Sun
Grand Memory of LightThe Black Sun
Echo of SolarumThe Black Sun
Grand Echo of SolarumThe Black Sun
Shadow of the EclipseThe Black Sun
Grand Shadow of the EclipseThe Black Sun
Wrath of RahyehThe Black Sun
Grand Wrath of RahyehThe Black Sun
Whisper of OrobyssThe Black Sun
Grand Whisper of OrobyssThe Black Sun
Flames of the Black SunThe Black Sun
Grand Flames of the Black SunThe Black Sun
Hunger of the VoidThe Black Sun
Grand Hunger of the VoidThe Black Sun
Strength of the MountainThe Black Sun
Grand Strength of the MountainThe Black Sun
Winds of OblivionThe Black Sun
Grand Winds of OblivionThe Black Sun
Depths of InfinityThe Black Sun
Grand Depths of InfinityThe Black Sun
Greed of DarknessThe Black Sun
Grand Greed of DarknessThe Black Sun
Emptiness of AshThe Black Sun
Grand Emptiness of AshThe Black Sun
Thirst of the SunThe Black Sun
Grand Thirst of the SunThe Black Sun
Bastion of DivinityEnding the Storm
Grand Bastion of DivinityEnding the Storm
Light of the MoonEnding the Storm
Grand Light of the MoonEnding the Storm
Rhythm of the TideEnding the Storm
Grand Rhythm of the TideEnding the Storm
Chaos of LagonEnding the Storm
Grand Chaos of LagonEnding the Storm
Might of the Sea TitanEnding the Storm
Grand Might of the Sea TitanEnding the Storm
Resonance of the SeaEnding the Storm
Grand Resonance of the SeaEnding the Storm
Chill of the DeepEnding the Storm
Grand Chill of the DeepEnding the Storm
Cruelty of the MerunaEnding the Storm
Grand Cruelty of the MerunaEnding the Storm
Weight of the AbyssEnding the Storm
Grand Weight of the AbyssEnding the Storm
Crash of the WavesEnding the Storm
Grand Crash of the WavesEnding the Storm
Trance of the SirensEnding the Storm
Grand Trance of the SirensEnding the Storm
Intellect of LiathEnding the Storm
Grand Intellect of LiathEnding the Storm
Grace of WaterEnding the Storm
Grand Grace of WaterEnding the Storm
Resolve of HumanityReign of Dragons
Survival of MightReign of Dragons
Grand Survival of MightReign of Dragons
Dream of EterraReign of Dragons
Binds of NatureReign of Dragons
Despair of FleshReign of Dragons
Cruelty of FleshReign of Dragons
Hemmorage of MarrowReign of Dragons
Taste of VenomReign of Dragons
Grand Taste of VenomReign of Dragons
Hunger of DragonsReign of Dragons
Virtue of CommandReign of Dragons
Persistence of WillReign of Dragons
Might of BhuldarSpirits of Fire
Scales of MightReign of Dragons
Allure of ApathyReign of Dragons
Body of ObsidianSpirits of Fire
Bones of EternityThe Age of Winter
Breath of CindersSpirits of Fire
Bulwark of the TundraThe Age of Winter
Curse of SulphurSpirits of Fire
Defiance of YuliaThe Age of Winter
Embers of ImmortalitySpirits of Fire
Flames of CalamitySpirits of Fire
Fury of the NorthThe Age of Winter
Grand Allure of ApathyThe Age of Winter
Grand Binds of NatureReign of Dragons
Grand Body of ObsidianSpirits of Fire
Grand Bones of EternityThe Age of Winter
Grand Breath of CindersSpirits of Fire
Grand Bulwark of the TundraThe Age of Winter
Grand Cruelty of StrengthReign of Dragons
Grand Curse of SulphurSpirit of Fire
Grand Defiance of YuliaThe Age of Winter
Grand Despair of FleshReign of Dragons
Grand Dream of EterraReign of Dragons
Grand Embers of ImmortalitySpirits of Fire
Grand Flames of CalamitySpirits of Fire
Grand Fury of the NorthThe Age of Winter
Grand Guile of WyrmsReign of Dragons
Heart of IceThe Age of Winter
Grand Heart of IceThe Age of Winter
Heart of the CalderaSpirits of Fire
Grand Heart of the CalderaSpirits of Fire
Grand Hemorrhage of MarrowReign of Dragons
Grand Hunger of DragonsReign of Dragons
Maw of ArtorThe Age of Winter
Grand Maw of ArtorThe Age of Winter
Grand Might of BhuldarSpirits of Fire
Patience of HerkirSpirits of Fire
Grand Patience of HerkirSpirits of Fire
Grand Persistence of WillReign of Dragons
Promise of DeathSpirits of Fire
Grand Promise of DeathSpirits of Fire
Protection of HeorotThe Age of Winter
Grand Protection of HeorotThe Age of Winter
Grand Rage of WinterThe Age of Winter
Resolve of GraelThe Age of Winter
Grand Resolve of GraelThe Age of Winter
Grand Resolve of HumanityReign of Dragons
Spirit of CommandSpirits of Fire
Grand Spirit of CommandSpirits of Fire
Swiftness of LogiSpirits of Fire
Grand Swiftness of LogiSpirits of Fire
Vigor of JormunThe Age of Winter
Grand Vigor of JormunThe Age of Winter
Grand Virtue of CommandReign of Dragons
Winds of FrostThe Age of Winter
Grand Winds of FrostThe Age of Winter

Shard Drop Rate Buff

NameTimeline
Despair of the EmpireFall of the Empire
Safety of the LabyrinthFall of the Empire
Remnants of the LivingFall of the Empire
Visions of DeathFall of the Empire
Grand Visions of DeathFall of the Empire
Inevitability of the VoidFall of the Empire
Rot of the WorldFall of the Empire
Refuge of DespairThe Last Ruin
Boon of the ScarabFall of the Empire
Shadows of InfinityFall of the Empire
Hope of the BeginningFall of the Empire
Comfort of the EndFall of the Empire
Height of MasteryFall of the Empire
Apex of FortuneFall of the Empire
Bastion of the HeartThe Last Ruin
Binding of RuinThe Last Ruin
Comfort of the EndThe Last Ruin
Grand Bastion of the HeartThe Last Ruin
Grand Binding of RuinThe Last Ruin
Grand Boon of the ScarabFall of the Empire
Grand Comfort of the EndThe Last Ruin
Grasp of HopeThe Last Ruin
Grand Grasp of HopeThe Last Ruin
Memory of MastersThe Last Ruin
Grand Hope of the BeginningFall of the Empire
Grand Inevitability of the VoidFall of the Empire
Grand Memory of MastersThe Last Ruin
Grand Refuge of DespairThe Last Ruin
Remnants of the EldersThe Last Ruin
Grand Remnants of the EldersThe Last Ruin
Grand Remnants of the LivingFall of the Empire
Grand Rot of the WorldFall of the Empire
Grand Safety of the LabyrinthFall of the Empire
Temple of the MindThe Last Ruin
Grand Temple of the MindThe Last Ruin

Gear Drop Rate Blessings

NameTimeline
Arrogance of ArgentusThe Stolen Lance
Embrace of IceThe Stolen Lance
Grip of the LanceThe Stolen Lance
Right of ConquestThe Stolen Lance
Reach of FlameThe Stolen Lance
Binds of SanctuaryThe Stolen Lance
Slumber of MorditasThe Stolen Lance
Grand Slumber of MorditasThe Stolen Lance
Talon of GrandeurThe Stolen Lance
Vision of the AuroraThe Stolen Lance
Grand Vision of the AuroraThe Stolen Lance
Might of the SiegeThe Stolen Lance
Grand Arrogance of ArgentusThe Stolen Lance
Grand Apex of FortuneThe Stolen Lance
Grand Binds of SanctuaryThe Stolen Lance
Grand Embrace of IceThe Stolen Lance
Grand Grip of the LanceThe Stolen Lance
Grand Might of the SiegeThe Stolen Lance
Grand Reach of FlameThe Stolen Lance
Grand Right of ConquestThe Stolen Lance
related content
Read Article How to get to the Temporal Sanctum in Last Epoch
Temporal Sanctum gates
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
How to get to the Temporal Sanctum in Last Epoch
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Feb 28, 2024
Read Article How to get Wraithlord’s Harbour in Last Epoch
An Acolyte character pictured in Last Epoch.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
How to get Wraithlord’s Harbour in Last Epoch
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch Chamber of Vessels: How to beat Majasa
Majasa Last Epoch
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch Chamber of Vessels: How to beat Majasa
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Feb 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get to the Temporal Sanctum in Last Epoch
Temporal Sanctum gates
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
How to get to the Temporal Sanctum in Last Epoch
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Feb 28, 2024
Read Article How to get Wraithlord’s Harbour in Last Epoch
An Acolyte character pictured in Last Epoch.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
How to get Wraithlord’s Harbour in Last Epoch
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch Chamber of Vessels: How to beat Majasa
Majasa Last Epoch
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch Chamber of Vessels: How to beat Majasa
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Feb 28, 2024
Author
Yash Nair
Yash is a freelance writer based in the tropical state of Goa, India. With a focus on competitive Pokémon, he also writes general guides on your favorite video games. Yash has written for sites like Dot Esports and TouchTapPlay, and has a distinct love for indie video game titles.