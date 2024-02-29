All Blessings in Last Epoch and how to unlock them
Every single one of them.
Yash Nair
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 12:15 am
Screenshot by Dot Esports
After completing the Campaign in Last Epoch, the natural progression is to begin with the Monolith of Faith, the game’s endgame system, where you find the ever-useful Blessings.
Recommended Videos
Blessings are permanent increases to your character’s stats that give a higher chance to find certain types of items. They apply throughout the entire game. There are a ton of these in Last Epoch, so you would be wise to know how to get each of them.
How to get all Blessings In Last Epoch
Upon completing a Timeline in the Monolith of Faith in Last Epoch, you are presented with three Blessings. Should you opt to revisit the same timeline, you can decide to keep your existing Blessing or replace it with a new one. Below are all the blessings in Last Epoch by type and at the end of which Timeline you find them.
Idol Drop Rate Blessings
Name
Timeline
Pride of Rebellion
Fall of the Outcasts
Grand Pride of Rebellion
Fall of the Outcasts
Sight of the Outcasts
Fall of the Outcasts
Grand Sight of the Outcasts
Fall of the Outcasts
Curse of Flesh
Fall of the Outcasts
Grand Curse of Flesh
Fall of the Outcasts
Favor of Souls
Fall of the Outcasts
Grand Favor of Souls
Fall of the Outcasts
Mark of Agony
Fall of the Outcasts
Grand Mark of Agony
Fall of the Outcasts
Glyph Drop Rate Blessings
Name
Timeline
Memory of the Living
Fall of the Outcasts
Grand Memory of the Living
Fall of the Outcasts
Rune Drop Rate Blessings
Name
Timeline
Sign of Torment
Fall of the Outcasts
Grand Sign of Torment
Fall of the Outcasts
Unique Drop Rate Blessings
Name
Timeline
Winds of Fortune
Fall of the Outcasts
Grand Winds of Fortune
Fall of the Outcasts
Experience Increase Blessings
Name
Timeline
Strength of Mind
Fall of the Outcasts
Grand Strength of Mind
Fall of the Outcasts
Gold Drop Rate Blessings
Name
Timeline
Scales of Greed
Fall of the Outcasts
Grand Scales of Greed
Fall of the Outcasts
Weapon Drop Rate Blessings
Name
Timeline
Cruelty of Formosus
Blood, Frost, and Death
Savior of the North
Blood, Frost, and Death
Grand Savior of the North
Blood, Frost, and Death
Chill of Death
Blood, Frost, and Death
Enmity of the Clans
Blood, Frost, and Death
Ambition of the Empire
Blood, Frost, and Death
Scars of Blood
Blood, Frost, and Death
Grand Scars of Blood
Blood, Frost, and Death
Favor of the Wengari
Blood, Frost, and Death
Resolve of Frost
Blood, Frost, and Death
Grand Resolve of Frost
Blood, Frost, and Death
Shards of Unity
Blood, Frost, and Death
Remorse of Heorot
Blood, Frost, and Death
Grand Remorse of Heorot
Blood, Frost, and Death
Grand Ambition of the Empire
Blood, Frost, and Death
Grand Chill of Death
Blood, Frost, and Death
Grand Cruelty of Formosus
Blood, Frost, and Death
Grand Enmity of the Clans
Blood, Frost, and Death
Grand Favor of the Wengari
Blood, Frost, and Death
Grand Subtlety of Slaughter
Blood, Frost, and Death
Grand Vigilance of the Damned
Blood, Frost, and Death
Stat, Damage, Resistance, Status Effects Blessings
Yash is a freelance writer based in the tropical state of Goa, India. With a focus on competitive Pokémon, he also writes general guides on your favorite video games. Yash has written for sites like Dot Esports and TouchTapPlay, and has a distinct love for indie video game titles.