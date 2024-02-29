All Blessings in Last Epoch and how to unlock them

After completing the Campaign in Last Epoch, the natural progression is to begin with the Monolith of Faith, the game’s endgame system, where you find the ever-useful Blessings.

Blessings are permanent increases to your character’s stats that give a higher chance to find certain types of items. They apply throughout the entire game. There are a ton of these in Last Epoch, so you would be wise to know how to get each of them.

How to get all Blessings In Last Epoch

The Monolith of Fate is where it’s at. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

Upon completing a Timeline in the Monolith of Faith in Last Epoch, you are presented with three Blessings. Should you opt to revisit the same timeline, you can decide to keep your existing Blessing or replace it with a new one. Below are all the blessings in Last Epoch by type and at the end of which Timeline you find them.

Idol Drop Rate Blessings

Name Timeline Pride of Rebellion Fall of the Outcasts Grand Pride of Rebellion Fall of the Outcasts Sight of the Outcasts Fall of the Outcasts Grand Sight of the Outcasts Fall of the Outcasts Curse of Flesh Fall of the Outcasts Grand Curse of Flesh Fall of the Outcasts Favor of Souls Fall of the Outcasts Grand Favor of Souls Fall of the Outcasts Mark of Agony Fall of the Outcasts Grand Mark of Agony Fall of the Outcasts

Glyph Drop Rate Blessings

Name Timeline Memory of the Living Fall of the Outcasts Grand Memory of the Living Fall of the Outcasts

Rune Drop Rate Blessings

Name Timeline Sign of Torment Fall of the Outcasts Grand Sign of Torment Fall of the Outcasts

Unique Drop Rate Blessings

Name Timeline Winds of Fortune Fall of the Outcasts Grand Winds of Fortune Fall of the Outcasts

Experience Increase Blessings

Name Timeline Strength of Mind Fall of the Outcasts Grand Strength of Mind Fall of the Outcasts

Gold Drop Rate Blessings

Name Timeline Scales of Greed Fall of the Outcasts Grand Scales of Greed Fall of the Outcasts

Weapon Drop Rate Blessings

Name Timeline Cruelty of Formosus Blood, Frost, and Death Savior of the North Blood, Frost, and Death Grand Savior of the North Blood, Frost, and Death Chill of Death Blood, Frost, and Death Enmity of the Clans Blood, Frost, and Death Ambition of the Empire Blood, Frost, and Death Scars of Blood Blood, Frost, and Death Grand Scars of Blood Blood, Frost, and Death Favor of the Wengari Blood, Frost, and Death Resolve of Frost Blood, Frost, and Death Grand Resolve of Frost Blood, Frost, and Death Shards of Unity Blood, Frost, and Death Remorse of Heorot Blood, Frost, and Death Grand Remorse of Heorot Blood, Frost, and Death Grand Ambition of the Empire Blood, Frost, and Death Grand Chill of Death Blood, Frost, and Death Grand Cruelty of Formosus Blood, Frost, and Death Grand Enmity of the Clans Blood, Frost, and Death Grand Favor of the Wengari Blood, Frost, and Death Grand Subtlety of Slaughter Blood, Frost, and Death Grand Vigilance of the Damned Blood, Frost, and Death

Stat, Damage, Resistance, Status Effects Blessings

They’re more valuable than you think. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

Name Timeline Memory of Light The Black Sun Grand Memory of Light The Black Sun Echo of Solarum The Black Sun Grand Echo of Solarum The Black Sun Shadow of the Eclipse The Black Sun Grand Shadow of the Eclipse The Black Sun Wrath of Rahyeh The Black Sun Grand Wrath of Rahyeh The Black Sun Whisper of Orobyss The Black Sun Grand Whisper of Orobyss The Black Sun Flames of the Black Sun The Black Sun Grand Flames of the Black Sun The Black Sun Hunger of the Void The Black Sun Grand Hunger of the Void The Black Sun Strength of the Mountain The Black Sun Grand Strength of the Mountain The Black Sun Winds of Oblivion The Black Sun Grand Winds of Oblivion The Black Sun Depths of Infinity The Black Sun Grand Depths of Infinity The Black Sun Greed of Darkness The Black Sun Grand Greed of Darkness The Black Sun Emptiness of Ash The Black Sun Grand Emptiness of Ash The Black Sun Thirst of the Sun The Black Sun Grand Thirst of the Sun The Black Sun Bastion of Divinity Ending the Storm Grand Bastion of Divinity Ending the Storm Light of the Moon Ending the Storm Grand Light of the Moon Ending the Storm Rhythm of the Tide Ending the Storm Grand Rhythm of the Tide Ending the Storm Chaos of Lagon Ending the Storm Grand Chaos of Lagon Ending the Storm Might of the Sea Titan Ending the Storm Grand Might of the Sea Titan Ending the Storm Resonance of the Sea Ending the Storm Grand Resonance of the Sea Ending the Storm Chill of the Deep Ending the Storm Grand Chill of the Deep Ending the Storm Cruelty of the Meruna Ending the Storm Grand Cruelty of the Meruna Ending the Storm Weight of the Abyss Ending the Storm Grand Weight of the Abyss Ending the Storm Crash of the Waves Ending the Storm Grand Crash of the Waves Ending the Storm Trance of the Sirens Ending the Storm Grand Trance of the Sirens Ending the Storm Intellect of Liath Ending the Storm Grand Intellect of Liath Ending the Storm Grace of Water Ending the Storm Grand Grace of Water Ending the Storm Resolve of Humanity Reign of Dragons Survival of Might Reign of Dragons Grand Survival of Might Reign of Dragons Dream of Eterra Reign of Dragons Binds of Nature Reign of Dragons Despair of Flesh Reign of Dragons Cruelty of Flesh Reign of Dragons Hemmorage of Marrow Reign of Dragons Taste of Venom Reign of Dragons Grand Taste of Venom Reign of Dragons Hunger of Dragons Reign of Dragons Virtue of Command Reign of Dragons Persistence of Will Reign of Dragons Might of Bhuldar Spirits of Fire Scales of Might Reign of Dragons Allure of Apathy Reign of Dragons Body of Obsidian Spirits of Fire Bones of Eternity The Age of Winter Breath of Cinders Spirits of Fire Bulwark of the Tundra The Age of Winter Curse of Sulphur Spirits of Fire Defiance of Yulia The Age of Winter Embers of Immortality Spirits of Fire Flames of Calamity Spirits of Fire Fury of the North The Age of Winter Grand Allure of Apathy The Age of Winter Grand Binds of Nature Reign of Dragons Grand Body of Obsidian Spirits of Fire Grand Bones of Eternity The Age of Winter Grand Breath of Cinders Spirits of Fire Grand Bulwark of the Tundra The Age of Winter Grand Cruelty of Strength Reign of Dragons Grand Curse of Sulphur Spirit of Fire Grand Defiance of Yulia The Age of Winter Grand Despair of Flesh Reign of Dragons Grand Dream of Eterra Reign of Dragons Grand Embers of Immortality Spirits of Fire Grand Flames of Calamity Spirits of Fire Grand Fury of the North The Age of Winter Grand Guile of Wyrms Reign of Dragons Heart of Ice The Age of Winter Grand Heart of Ice The Age of Winter Heart of the Caldera Spirits of Fire Grand Heart of the Caldera Spirits of Fire Grand Hemorrhage of Marrow Reign of Dragons Grand Hunger of Dragons Reign of Dragons Maw of Artor The Age of Winter Grand Maw of Artor The Age of Winter Grand Might of Bhuldar Spirits of Fire Patience of Herkir Spirits of Fire Grand Patience of Herkir Spirits of Fire Grand Persistence of Will Reign of Dragons Promise of Death Spirits of Fire Grand Promise of Death Spirits of Fire Protection of Heorot The Age of Winter Grand Protection of Heorot The Age of Winter Grand Rage of Winter The Age of Winter Resolve of Grael The Age of Winter Grand Resolve of Grael The Age of Winter Grand Resolve of Humanity Reign of Dragons Spirit of Command Spirits of Fire Grand Spirit of Command Spirits of Fire Swiftness of Logi Spirits of Fire Grand Swiftness of Logi Spirits of Fire Vigor of Jormun The Age of Winter Grand Vigor of Jormun The Age of Winter Grand Virtue of Command Reign of Dragons Winds of Frost The Age of Winter Grand Winds of Frost The Age of Winter

Shard Drop Rate Buff

Name Timeline Despair of the Empire Fall of the Empire Safety of the Labyrinth Fall of the Empire Remnants of the Living Fall of the Empire Visions of Death Fall of the Empire Grand Visions of Death Fall of the Empire Inevitability of the Void Fall of the Empire Rot of the World Fall of the Empire Refuge of Despair The Last Ruin Boon of the Scarab Fall of the Empire Shadows of Infinity Fall of the Empire Hope of the Beginning Fall of the Empire Comfort of the End Fall of the Empire Height of Mastery Fall of the Empire Apex of Fortune Fall of the Empire Bastion of the Heart The Last Ruin Binding of Ruin The Last Ruin Comfort of the End The Last Ruin Grand Bastion of the Heart The Last Ruin Grand Binding of Ruin The Last Ruin Grand Boon of the Scarab Fall of the Empire Grand Comfort of the End The Last Ruin Grasp of Hope The Last Ruin Grand Grasp of Hope The Last Ruin Memory of Masters The Last Ruin Grand Hope of the Beginning Fall of the Empire Grand Inevitability of the Void Fall of the Empire Grand Memory of Masters The Last Ruin Grand Refuge of Despair The Last Ruin Remnants of the Elders The Last Ruin Grand Remnants of the Elders The Last Ruin Grand Remnants of the Living Fall of the Empire Grand Rot of the World Fall of the Empire Grand Safety of the Labyrinth Fall of the Empire Temple of the Mind The Last Ruin Grand Temple of the Mind The Last Ruin

Gear Drop Rate Blessings