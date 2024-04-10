Infection Free Zone release countdown: Exact start time and date

Although you must find a way to rebuild, defend your settlement, and become self-sustaining in Infection Free Zone, the real task is counting the hours and minutes until the title officially launches; and the countdown time is almost at zero.

When does Infection Free Zone release?

Beware the night. Image via Jutsu Games

Infection Free Zone officially launches into early access on April 11 on PC via Steam. Unfortunately, the developers have not revealed an official release date, but don’t worry—Steam’s store page has you covered.

On Infection Free Zone‘s Steam store page, there is a rough “planned release date and time” block that contains when (April 11) and a somewhat reliable countdown of the time this survival game will launch into early access. Being from Australia, my Steam page for Infection Free Zone has the game launching on April 12 at 2 am AEST. For those gaming in the CST time zone, that would convert to April 11 at around 11 am.

The screenshot was taken on April 10 at 1pm AEST. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Steam

To save you the hassle of doing the conversion maths, here’s the countdown timer for when Infection Free Zone will officially drop on Steam:

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 0 : 1 9 : 5 1 : 1 1

What if I can’t wait for Infection Free Zone to drop?

If you’re too excited to wait until Infection Free Zone drops, you can purchase the super early access release code directly from Infection Free Zero’s official website.

You can start playing the game immediately once you purchase the super early access pack, which costs around $26.99 USD. Other, more expensive packs offer super early access and lots of in-game goodies. So, if you want to play Infection Free Zero super early, there are a few bundle options you can buy to make that happen.

But, if you’re unsure whether you will like the gameplay, graphics, or mechanics, you can try Infection Free Zero’s Prologue for free via Steam.

So, if you’re ready to rebuild, revamp, and protect your city and humanity’s last hope in Infection Free Zero, you don’t have to wait much longer.

