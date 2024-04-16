Does Infection Free Zone have mod support?

Infection Free Zone is highly customizable due to its map editor and the possibility of using virtually any location in the world as a playable map. Despite this flexibility, some players are calling for full mod support. However, as of now, the game does not support mods.

Can you mod Infection Free Zone?

Maybe in the future. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s currently impossible to create or use mods in Infection Free Zone. Developer Jutsu Games has confirmed plans to introduce mod support in the future but it remains unclear whether this will occur during the game’s early access phase or only upon its full release, slated for 2025. Consequently, there are no mods available for Infection Free Zone, and none are expected for some time.

To verify this, I checked Nexusmods, Thunderstore, and ModDB, the three largest modding sites today, and found that none have a page dedicated to the game, indicating that no one has been able to modify the game in its current state. Additionally, the Infection Free Zone Discord server lacks discussions about mod creation or a dedicated mods chat, further confirming that the game is not moddable at this time.

The Infection Free Zone roadmap does not specifically mention mods. It only promises the addition of custom events and a car workshop. It remains unclear whether these features will be linked to the Steam Workshop, utilize a third-party modding tool, or simply be another in-game feature like the map editor.

Until mod support is introduced, the primary way to alter gameplay in Infection Free Zone is through the use of console commands and cheats. While these tools do not allow for substantial changes to the game’s code or the addition of completely new content like mods would, they enable players to transform the game into a sandbox. This includes spawning characters, modifying buildings, and accessing unlimited resources.

