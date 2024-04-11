All Infection Free Zone console commands and cheats



Infection Free Zone features over 60 console commands, many of which are cheats that allow you to bypass the usual gameplay restrictions. I recommend using them if you’re looking for a more casual and sandbox-style experience with countless hordes and massive squads in war tanks.

How to use Infection Free Zone console commands and cheats

How the console looks like. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To start using console commands in Infection Free Zone, follow the steps below:

Open the game and start any match. Press “`” on your keyboard. This will open the console. If you’re using a keyboard layout that allows the use of ` as an accent mark, type any vowel after you open the console, then delete it. Otherwise, the console will keep closing whenever you try to type a command. Write EnableCheats to start using cheats. Write any cheat from the table below.

All Infection Free Zone console commands and what they do

To use the commands below, type the command in the Command column. If the game has a set of predefined variables you must use, it will offer them to you in a list, so you can simply click the one you want. That’s the case with SpawnBigSquadAtCursor, for example. Otherwise, if you’re typing everything in, you must add a space between the command and the variable for it to work, and add space between multiple variables for commands that support them. Some of these commands may break your game, so use them with caution and preferably in a game save you don’t care about losing or corrupting.

Spawn and character commands

Command How the command works Example SpawnBigSquadAtCursor Spawns a 15-person squad where you click on the map. Right-click to stop None – Spawns squad without a vehicle.

ve_bus – Spawns a bus with a squad. SpawnGroupAtCursor Spawns a specified group of allies or enemies on click in the amounts specified. inf_dog 4 – Spawns four infected dogs.

army 16 – Spawns a neutral army of 16 people. SpawnGroupInBuilding Spawns a specified group of allies or enemies on click ìnside a building. immigrants 6 – Spawns six immigrants on the chosen building. SpawnGroupsAtExpedition Spawns a specified group of allies or enemies on an expedition bandits 4 4 – spawns four groups of four bandits. SpawnHordeAt Spawns a horde at your current location. Doesn’t work. No variables. SpawnImmigrants Spawns immigrants around the map at random. No variables. SpawnImmigrantsAccept Accept immigrants spotted around the map. No variables. SpawnSquadAt Spawns a four-person squad at specified coordinates. Unknown. Use SpawnSquadAtCursor or SpawnBigSquadAtCursor instead. SpawnSquadAtCursor Spawns a four-person squad on click. Right click to stop. None – Spawns without vehicles.

ve_sedan – Spawns with a car. SpawnSquadAtLatLon Spawns a four-person squad at specified Latitude and Longitude. Unknown. Use SpawnSquadAtCursor or SpawnBigSquadAtCursor instead. SpawnVehicle Spawns an empty vehicle on click. ve_pickup – Spawns a pickup truck. SpawnVehicleGroupAtCursor Spawns a specified group inside a vehicle, of any size, with weapons or not, on click. inf_human ve_combi 2 None – Spawns two infected humans inside a combi with no guns.

SetSoldierHP Changes the HP of all Squad members to any desired value 999999 – Sets HP to 999,999. AddWorkersToHq Adds the specified number of workers to your HQ. 20 – 20 workers KillAllGroups Kills all characters that are part of any Squad No variables. KillWorker Kills all characters with jobs No variables.

Resources commands

Command How the command works Example AddResourcesToBuilding Adds specified resource to building in the amount specified on click. Limited to building capacity res_wood 100 – Adds 100 wood

res_food_rations 25 – Adds 25 food AddResourcesToHq Adds specified resource to directly to HQ. Limited to building capacity res_wood 100 – Adds 100 wood

res_food_rations 25 – Adds 25 food AddScientificMaterials Adds Scientific Materials to spend in the Research Panel equals to the speficied amount. 65 – Adds 65 Scientific Materials AddWeatherForecastPoints Increases how far in advance you can get a weather forecast. 30 – 30 points CreateResourceCursor Creates the specified resource in the specified amounts, on the ground, upon click. Right click to stop. res_fuel 40 – Adds 40 fuel. DestroyResourceCursor Destroys resources on the ground on click No variables. RemoveResourcesFromHq Removes the specified resource in a specified amount from your HQ. res_basic_tool 5 – removes 5 basic tools from HQ. ScavengeAllBuildings Reveals all resources you can get from buildins in the current 3×3 playable zone. No variables. ScavengeAllExpeditions Reveals all resources from active expeditions beyond the 3×3 playable zone. No variables.

Buildings and map commands

Command How the command works Example AdaptBuilding Transforms an abandoned building into a specific one on click. bld_hospital – Adapts building into a Hospital on click.

none – Stops adapting on click. AddResearchProgressPoints Speeds up your active Research in the Research Panel. 10 – Speeds up roughly 40 minutes. CreateFarmland Triggers the farmland building action on click. bld_farm – Build one plot of land. CreateGate Triggers the gate building action on click. bld_metal_gate – Builds a metal gate. CreateWall Triggers the wall building action on click. bld_fortified_wall – Stats building fortified walls. ShowVehicles Shows all vehicles on the map No variables. ShowAllGroups Shows all squads on the map. No variables. UnlockAllExpeditionTiles Unlocks areas beyond the 3×3 playing area to let Squads go on expeditions for extra resources. No variables. UnlockContent Unlocks buildings and resources on your game panels. bld_fortified_gates – Lets you build fortified gates UnlockResearchType Unlocks a specific type of research from your Research Panel. Currently not working. Use AddScientificMaterials instead to progress manually. tech_med – Unlocks all Medicine tech. StartWeatherFog Adds or removes weather fog, not war fog, on the map. false – removes fog

true – adds fog SwitchFogOfWar Changes how fog of war works. true – normal fog of war

false – full map is always covered in fog of war.

Mission and game progression commands

Command How the command works Example AddEventToPool Triggers an event defined by the variable Unknown. CompleteActiveMissions Automatically completes missions listed on the top left of your screen. No variables. EndMission Ends a specific active mission with the desired outcome mission_adapt_shelter fail – Fails the Adapt Shelter mission if it’s active. RemoveMoodModifier Removes a specified number of mood modifiers Not working. SetDay Sets the current day based on an integer. Bugs a lot. No understandable association between integers and date. SetHour Changes time of day. Uses 24-hour format. 4 – Sets time to 4am.

17 – Sets time to 5pm. SetTimeSpeed Changes the speed at which time passes beyond the menu limits. 64 – Makes time pass 64 times faster. StartAction Starts a specific game action. Unclear. StartEvent Starts a specific game event. event_graveyard – Triggers communications about a squad entering a graveyard. StartMission Starts a specific game mission. mission_unlock_farm – Adds the farm missions to the top left of your screen. StartTransmission Starts a specific transmission in your communications to make decisions. dilemma_abandoned_airport – Triggers communications about investigating an abandoned airport. StartWeatherFog Adds or removes weather fog, not war fog, on the map. false – removes fog

true – adds fog SwitchFogOfWar Changes how fog of war works. true – normal fog of war

false – full map is always covered in fog of war.

Other commands

Command How the command works Example ChangeLanguage Changes game language using language codes en-US – United States English

pt-BR – Brazilian Portuguese

fr-FR – France French ClearAllPlayerPrefs Clear your personal preferences in settings No variables. ClearNavData Unclear No variables. DoNotReplaceMissingTranslationToEng Unknown. Doesn’t seem to affect translations at all. No variables. EnableCheats Lets you use cheats directly from console. No variables. HideFPS Hides the FPS counter No variables. ReportBug Opens the bug reporting window No variables. SaveGame Saves the game in the current state. No variables. SetBugDetectorState Unknown. No variables. SetFpsLimit Limits your maxium fps. Currently not working. 10 – Sets maximum FPS to 10. SetLoggingLevel Changes how fast you gather wood. Heavy – sets logging level to heavy. SetResolution Changes your game resolution 1920 1080 – Sets resolution to 1920×1080. SetSoldierHP Changes the HP of all Squad members to any desired value 999999 – Sets HP to 999,999. SetSpawnPointVisualizationState Unknown True and false. ShowFps Shows the FPS counter No variables. SwarmDebug Unclear True and false.

