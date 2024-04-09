All Infection Free Zone platforms

Category:
Apr 8, 2024
A horde of zombies is attacking a a truck in Infection Free Zone
Infection Free Zone will be officially launching in early access soon, and if you’re looking forward to playing, here’s all the platforms it’s available on.

Which platforms can I play Infection Free Zone on?

A highlighted base in Infection Free Zone
For the time being, you can only play Infection Free Zone on Steam PC. The game is also scheduled to be released sometime in the future on the Epic Store (also PC), but as of publication today there is no locked-in release date.

Infection Free Zone is scheduled to release on Steam in early access on Thursday, April 11, but you can actually start playing the game immediately by getting the Super Early Access pack through the game’s official website.

Additionally, you can download and play the completely free Infection Free Zone—Prologue via Steam. The Prologue is mostly a tutorial, but it’ll give you a good overview of what to expect once you play the full release.

Will Infection Free Zone come to consoles?

911 Operator gameplay where the player is sending out police patrols around the city
Jutsu Games, the developer behind Infection Free Zone, has not announced a console release date yet, but it’s safe to assume one will be announced in the future, presumably when the game eventually leaves early access.

This was the case with the developer’s previous titles, like 911 Operator, which also started as a Kickstarter project. That released on Steam first and then eventually made its way to all major platforms, including the Nintendo Switch and even mobile stores like the AppStore and GooglePlay. Seeing how both games look and play similarly, I can’t imagine why they wouldn’t get a console release sometime in the future.

