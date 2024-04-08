When is the Infection Free Zone early access release date?

If you’re interested in playing Infection Free Zone early access, you won’t have to wait long—or at all. Here’s everything you need to know about the early access release date.

When does Infection Free Zone early access release?

You can build a base anywhere in the world, quite literally. Image via Jutsu Games

Infection Free Zone launches into early access on April 11 on Steam. While you won’t be able to buy the game on Steam until the early access launch, there is a way for you to play the game right now.

You can buy the “super early access” release code through the game’s official website (not directly through Steam) and start playing the game immediately.

It’s important to bear in mind that normally, early access games have plenty of bugs and missing features, so we can only imagine how much content is missing during the super early access period.

If you want to try the game to see if you like it before committing to your purchase, you can play the free Infection Free Zone Prologue on Steam.

How many super early access versions are there for Infection Free Zone?

You can only get the early version via the official website. Screenshot via Jutsu Games

Three versions are available for Infection Free Zone’s super early access. Because Steam doesn’t allow pre-orders for early access games, you can only get these via the official website.

The three versions available are:

Infection Free Zone – Super Early Access ($26.99) —Steam key for the super early access version of Infection Free Zone

—Steam key for the super early access version of Infection Free Zone Infection Free Zone – Extra Supporter Pack ($54.99) —All previous tier rewards, headstart access to all future updates, all DLCs in the future, access to “Backers only” closed Discord channel

—All previous tier rewards, headstart access to all future updates, all DLCs in the future, access to “Backers only” closed Discord channel Infection Free Zone – Deluxe Operator’s Pack ($99.99)—All previous tier rewards, 911 Operator (Steam Key), 112 Operator (Steam Key), 112 Operator – The Last Duty (Steam Key), Delivery INC (Steam Key), Radio Commander (Steam Key)

If you just want early access to the game, I recommend you get the Super Early Access pack. If you feel like this might be a game that you’ll be playing for a while and want to get involved with the community, then the second pack may be a good pick.

I cannot recommend the third pack because its only benefit is the extra Steam Keys for the developer’s previous titles. While extra Steam codes are nice on paper, games like 911 Operator are often on sale and have even been given out for free on several occasions. In my opinion, they aren’t worth the extra price.

