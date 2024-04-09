If you’re looking forward to Infection Free Zone, but want to learn the game’s basics before you bite the bullet and pay for the early access release on April 11, then be sure to get a taster with the prologue.

Recommended Videos

Here is how to play the Infection Free Zone prologue demo.

How to play Infection Free Zone – Prologue

Become the ultimate survivor. Image via Jutsu Games

It is best to try out Infection Free Zone before its early access release on April 11 because it isn’t free to play in this state. The only way to do this is to visit Steam and go to the product page for the Infection Free Zone – Prologue. This is a free demo for the game, showcasing a small part of what’s to come from its early access release. Infection Free Zone – Prologue only appears on Steam as this game is a PC exclusive.

The prologue includes six cities to visit, so you can try out the surrounding environment and different architecture and fight against zombie hordes that threaten your survival. Your job is to rebuild the lost city, creating a haven for survivors to rise to the surface and seek refuge without the risk of infection.

You aren’t limited to your safe zone, either. You must frequently venture into the infected world, bringing back building supplies and materials. These should appear commonly at first, as you face the first eight days in your fight for survival in a zombie apocalypse. It is unlikely you’ll meet other survivors within this short time, but your progress continues should you choose to purchase Infection Free Zone.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more