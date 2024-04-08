Is Infection Free Zone free to play?

The Mad Virus is taking over the world. You are charged with handling your survivors, and defending against the pandemic. As the name suggests, Infection Free Zone is a city-building game where you must defend your colony against a mysterious outbreak.

Recommended Videos

The game uses OpenStreetMap’s real-world data, allowing you to build your base literally in your neighbourhood. You’ll need to adapt existing buildings to requirements while building farms and power plants to sustain survivors. You also have to hold your fort against the hordes and strengthen your defences with walls, gates, and towers.

We can only imagine you’re champing at the bit to play, though you may be wondering about one last hurdle; if Infection Free Zone is free to play.

Infection Free Zone price: Is it free or paid?

Defend your zone and fight the infection. Image via Jutsu Games

Infection Free Zone is not free to play, at the time of writing. The developers are currently selling the early access keys on their website starting at $26.99 (USD) up to $99.99, which gives players the game and early access to any of its future DLC releases. The game was also originally on Kickstarter where it was funded by the community.

Infection Free Zone is scheduled to release on Thursday, April 11, with Jutsu Games working on its latest developments. It is currently in early access on multiple platforms.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more