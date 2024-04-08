Category:
General

Is Infection Free Zone free to play?

Will you be the saviour against all odds?
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 06:48 pm
Poster Art of Infection Free Zone game which is in Early Access.
Image via Jutsu Games

The Mad Virus is taking over the world. You are charged with handling your survivors, and defending against the pandemic. As the name suggests, Infection Free Zone is a city-building game where you must defend your colony against a mysterious outbreak.

Recommended Videos

The game uses OpenStreetMap’s real-world data, allowing you to build your base literally in your neighbourhood. You’ll need to adapt existing buildings to requirements while building farms and power plants to sustain survivors. You also have to hold your fort against the hordes and strengthen your defences with walls, gates, and towers.

We can only imagine you’re champing at the bit to play, though you may be wondering about one last hurdle; if Infection Free Zone is free to play.

Infection Free Zone price: Is it free or paid?

Infection Free Zone allows players to defend their zones against hordes of infected.
Defend your zone and fight the infection. Image via Jutsu Games

Infection Free Zone is not free to play, at the time of writing. The developers are currently selling the early access keys on their website starting at $26.99 (USD) up to $99.99, which gives players the game and early access to any of its future DLC releases. The game was also originally on Kickstarter where it was funded by the community.

Infection Free Zone is scheduled to release on Thursday, April 11, with Jutsu Games working on its latest developments. It is currently in early access on multiple platforms.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Infection Free Zone platforms
A horde of zombies is attacking a a truck in Infection Free Zone
Category: General
General
All Infection Free Zone platforms
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Frostpunk 2 exact release date, beta info, platforms, and editions
snowy steampunk-ish lands of a cityscape from the upcoming game Frostpunk 2
Category: General
General
Frostpunk 2 exact release date, beta info, platforms, and editions
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert Apr 8, 2024
Read Article The 10 greatest players in esports history
Fans watch the 2023 RLCS World Championship
Category: General
General
The 10 greatest players in esports history
Sam Nordmark and others Sam Nordmark and others Apr 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Infection Free Zone platforms
A horde of zombies is attacking a a truck in Infection Free Zone
Category: General
General
All Infection Free Zone platforms
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Frostpunk 2 exact release date, beta info, platforms, and editions
snowy steampunk-ish lands of a cityscape from the upcoming game Frostpunk 2
Category: General
General
Frostpunk 2 exact release date, beta info, platforms, and editions
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert Apr 8, 2024
Read Article The 10 greatest players in esports history
Fans watch the 2023 RLCS World Championship
Category: General
General
The 10 greatest players in esports history
Sam Nordmark and others Sam Nordmark and others Apr 8, 2024
Author
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more.