Sons of the Forest is the sequel to the hit horror survival game from 2014, The Forest, with both games dropping players on an island filled with mutants and monsters. There are a number of resources available, as long as they know where to look, and one of these includes the game providing players with a can-opener.

A can opener is a survivalist’s best friend, as it’s the only reliable way to get into the most preserved foods. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find the can opener in Sons of the Forest.

Where is the can opener in Sons of the Forest?

Screengrab via Endnight Games

The can opener isn’t far from where players spawn, on the right side of the beach facing the ocean behind some rocks. There are a number of resources that appear to have washed ashore and one of them is a can opener. It will take a spot near the bottom of your inventory and can be used to open any cans you come across.

This will allow players to eat food they find instead of being let down by cans. While this tool might not become useful immediately, it’s smart to grab it early in the game so that you don’t have to run back and get it once you’ve built your base further away.

You’ll still need multiple other ways to get food, but this is a great tool to keep you and your allies from starving.

Just head back to the Sons of the Forest spawn beach and you’ll likely be able to find the washed-up can opener in a similar location as the one shown above.