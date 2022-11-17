Where to find the 4 street art spots in Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 is the latest chaotic adventure from Coffee Stain Studios. It’s an evolved version of the original Goat Simulator, offering players dozens of quests and secrets across the open world. One of these quests asks the player to locate four different street art spots for the Curator quest.

One or two of these art spots can be tricky to find, but they’re all located in the city on the northwest part of the main island. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find the four street art spots for the Curator quest in Goat Simulator 3.

Where to find the four street art locations in Goat Simulator 3

Location one – Bird

You’ll find the bird graffiti near the “Curator” quest icon on the city’s eastern side. It’s up on scaffolding next to the headwear you’ll need to wear to complete each painting. After equipping the spray can on your head, you’ll need to hold to ability button down until the can completes the painting on the wall.

To get on the scaffolding, you’ll need to approach from the left side and climb up the wall next to the yellow storage container. Jump on top of the container and then run across the scaffolding until you get to the gear and graffiti.

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

Location two – Woman

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

The graffiti of the woman is easier to find because it’s just off of the main square on the second floor of the building with the “Tell Us Plaza” logo. Players can stand on top of one of the manholes to get boosted to the second floor of the building. Once there, head to the stairs on the left side of the logo, where you’ll see the following incomplete graffiti image of a woman.

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

Location three – Flower

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

The flower graffiti is also near the plaza but a little more off to the side. If you can locate the Fossil Fuel gas station near the plaza, the flower is right across the street from it. To get on the railing where the flower is, you can just wall run up the grate that’s connected to the ground. This is the easiest of the locations to find and get to.

Screengrab via Goat Simulator 3

Location four – Lamb

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

The Lamb is further away from the other three graffiti marks and you can find it near the Cos Con located on the west side of the city. Head directly behind the main stage at Cos Con and follow the edge of the building until you come to a raised platform. Climb up the wall on the right side and then continue to walk forward until you see the image of the lamb below.