The most important thing in management games is balancing the different resources in the game so players have to go looking for them. But they aren’t always the hardest thing to find.

In Cult of the Lamb, players are asked by a Lighthouse Keeper to find Crystals to reflect the light and signal to ships.

Here’s what you need to know about where to find Crystals for the Lighthouse Keeper in Cult of the Lamb.

Where to find Crystals for the Lighthouse Keeper

Image via Massive Monster

While the Lighthouse Keeper can ask for them early in the game, you won’t be able to find Crystals until you reach the third area, Anchordeep. Inside Anchordeep, the Crystals spawn in little blue formations, sticking straight up out of the ground. Smash them with your weapon or curse to harvest them.

Like the previous areas’ special resources, this method will only net you one or two Crystals for every formation that you destroy. Considering the Lighthouse Keeper asks for 25, you may need to farm Anchordeep until you’ve collected the requested amount. Once you deliver the Crystals back to the Lighthouse Keeper, he’ll give you your reward: a new follower form.

This is the last quest available from the lighthouse, but you can return at any time to harvest the devotion from the stand in the middle of the group. The Lighthouse Keeper will even make a small joke about the fisherman when you finish, alluding to his fish-like appearance.

That’s all you need to know about how to get the Crystals for the Lighthouse Keeper in Cult of the Lamb.