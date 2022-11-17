Goat Simulator 3 is the latest chaotic open-world game from Coffee Stain Studios. This game is filled with references to pop culture, history, and mythical figures all throughout its large map. Players can even find Big Foot on the map as long as they know where to look.

Having broken out of its cage, the game asks the player to find the mythical creature and return it to its home. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find Big Foot in Goat Simulator 3.

Where to find Big Foot in Goat Simulator 3

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

You’ll find Big Foot’s cage in the woods south of the Hoofer Dam under the quest marker “Bigfoot Sighted.” From there, you’ll need to head northwest to the location above until you find a fire and a small log structure. Big Foot, or rather Big Feet, will be reclining on a log bench. You’ll know you found the right character if it’s a normal person with abnormally large feet.

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

Once you’ve found them, lick them to pick them up and then drag them back to the cage. The door will close behind you but you can easily just walk out from the gaps in the side of the cage. This is also likely how the Big Foot keeps getting out. Regardless, once the door closes with the character in the cage, you’ll get the quest rewards.

