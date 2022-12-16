What’s the best gun in High on Life?

High on Life is the latest title from Squanch Games, putting players in a new universe filled with a wide range of personalities and iconic voices. Many of the most notable characters will be the guns that players will pick up across their bounty-hunting adventure. While they largely act as protagonists, they’re also the player’s only defense against the G3 Cartel.

With so many to choose from, many players aren’t sure which gun to choose during fights. Here’s all the information you need to know about the best gun in High on Life.

What gun should you use in High on Life?

Screengrab via Squanch Games

The answer for which gun is the best really depends on the situation, with some guns obviously being better in some situations over others. If you’re taking on single enemies, you may notice that Kenny is stronger and can be more precise at getting headshots. But Creature is the best gun at dealing with groups and bosses, with the babies overloading enemies.

One could also say that Lezduit is the best gun, but you only get to use him for the last battle of the game. He’s definitely overpowered, but the inability to use him in the regular levels makes him the best gun for like 20 minutes of the game.

It will likely depend on personal preference, but Creature is definitely one of the most versatile guns in the game. Regular and mind-control babies eat away at the character’s health and deal serious damage in a short amount of time. Gus is an honorable mention just because of his disk trick shot ability, which can be reflected several times with your knife.

That’s all you need to know about the best gun in High on Life.