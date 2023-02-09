What to do with silver coins in Dark and Darker

Dark and Darker is the magic and medieval evolution of the loot extraction genre, allowing players to take on their favorite RPG class in the hope of loot. With the game making players sell their wares at different vendors based on the item, it can be unclear where some things go. One of these items found in the dungeons includes the silver coins on some shelves and in boxes.

You’ll occasionally find these coins in crates and on shelves in each match, quickly accruing a pile in your Stash. Here’s what you need to do to sell your silver coins in Dark and Darker.

Where can you sell silver coins in Dark and Darker?

Image via IRONMACE

When you get at least five silver coins, you’ll need to go into the Merchants tab and select The Treasurer’s picture. In his buy menu, you’ll see he sells coins in different amounts and the newly added gold bags. To buy a single piece of gold, you’ll need to have five silver coins. This means that you’ll likely need to collect the silver coins in your Stash before getting a decent amount of gold.

Silver coins are basically the second-tier currency, with the only real use being to sell into gold once you’ve collected enough. You can then place the gold into the new bags, which hold up to five full stacks of gold coins to help give you more inventory space. This will make it very easy to cut down on the currency taking up your inventory.

This currency is meant to add more loot to the game, but some players prefer to leave these behind. That’s all you need to know about where to sell the silver coins in Dark and Darker.