What time does Moonbreaker release?

Moonbreaker is a one-of-a-kind tabletop strategy game that gives players the same feeling they’d get from playing with miniatures. Part of the appeal of the game is that it has deep customization of the miniatures and it will evolve as time goes on. But for the Steam Early Access title to improve, it will first need to be released.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait long for the new game to release. Here’s all the information you need to know about Moonbreaker’s release time.

When does Moonbreaker release?

The game will go live tomorrow, Sept. 29, at 6pm CT, according to the countdown on the Moonbreaker website. With the studio being based in San Francisco, it looks like it’s aiming for a late afternoon to evening release in the U.S. This release will coincide with the end of many fans’ workday, allowing them to download and hop in as soon as they get home.

But players may spend the first few hours inside the painting tool customizing their characters before taking them to the battlefield. One of the major attractions of Moonbreaker is this customization, with developer Unknown Worlds working hard to make it feel as fulfilling as if you were painting them by hand.

After the game is released, players will be able to customize their characters and battle to their heart’s content. This new universe has a lot of lore, with the three different cultures fighting for a share of the Cinder. Cinder is a resource that keeps all the moons orbiting the sun, and it seems that these factions will do anything to get their hands on it.