What movie is playing in High on Life?

There's a lot of stuff to watch all throughout this game.

High on Life is the latest arcade shooter from the people at Squanch Games, setting players on a comedic sci-fi adventure across a small section of the universe. It can be tiring to have to fight so many monsters and defend the entire human race, so it’s lucky that the game gives the players plenty of opportunities to sit back and relax.

At any given time in High on Life, players can sit down and watch one of a few movies all the way through.

Here’s what you need to know about what movies are playing throughout High on Life.

All movie names in High on Life

There are a total of four movies located in High on Life, with the ex-bounty hunter Gene watching some of them on your TV when he crashes on your couch.

One of the more notable movies, and the first he starts watching, is Tammy and the T-Rex. This B-movie features Paul Walker and Denise Richards in 1994, with Walker’s character having his brain inserted into a robotic T-rex.

The other three movies are less known, and one of them is talked over in a Mystery Science 3000-type experience.

The other movies in High on Life include:

Blood Harvest (1987) – Second movie Gene watches

Vampire Hookers (1974) – Third movie Gene watches

Demon Wind (1990) – Movie theatre Warp Disc

In addition to the four movies, there is an Interdimensional Cable-esque series of programs players can catch in Blim City or in between the movie at the house.

There are plenty of ways to take a break in High on Life with hours of content to watch.