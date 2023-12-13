Among the terrifying things that can happen to you in Lethal Company, you would think that wearing a mask would not be on the list, but you can find a white mask with a terrible frown at the corner of a room that turns into an evil smile when you wear it.

Unlike the frowning mask, you can find a white mask that is already smiling. These are the Tragedy and Comedy masks in Lethal Company. They seem to do the same thing, but there is a small difference between the two.

Tragedy and Comedy mask origins

. Image via The Met Museum

The Tragedy and Comedy masks are one of the most iconic symbols associated with theater, but before there were masks, there were Tragedy and Comedy as genres of Greek theatrical plays, alongside Satyr plays.

Most tragic plays were based on myths, carrying more of the religious and epic side of theater, while comedic plays, as the name suggests, made the audience laugh and portrayed the ugliness of the subject being explored in the play.

The masks were a huge part of Greek theater and became associated with the performing arts until today. They allowed actors to interpret several characters by simply changing masks, hiding not only their face but also their gender and age. Women were forbidden to go on stage, so male actors also performed in female roles.

What is the difference between Tragedy and Comedy Masks in Lethal Company?

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Zeekerss

Both Tragedy and Comedy masks in Lethal Company will possess those who dare to wear them, but how long the possession takes will vary according to the mask type. The Tragedy Mask possesses the player faster than the Comedy one, but both have the same result: you die, and the mask takes over your body.

There is a small amount of time before the mask takes full control, your friends can kill you in that gap. Once you become possessed by either the Tragedy or the Comedy maks, your body will start chasing after other players. If it catches someone, it will take over the new body by projectile-vomiting into their faces, creating another Masked Mimic.

The only difference between the Masked Mimic and normal players is the visual. They can walk, sprint, climb ladders, and appear normally on the monitor. They can also enter the ship so be careful when teleporting a possible Masked instead of a player.