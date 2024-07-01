What is Ancient Scroll used for in Dark and Darker?

Dark and Darker has a variety of items you can find while taking part in a run, but none are as confusing as the Ancient Scroll. At first glance, when you find this particular item—especially when you’re a new player—you might think it has other uses outside of what it appears to be. But what exactly can you use it for?

Recommended Videos

How to use Ancient Scrolls in Dark and Darker

What do the scrolls tell? Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two uses for Ancient Scrolls in Dark and Darker, but despite the name, they aren’t useful for anything combat-related. The first use is during quests given to you by the various merchants. Some might request an Ancient Scroll for you to turn in for rewards.

Outside of those one or two instances, though, the only thing to do with an Ancient Scroll is sell it for money to the Collector. The higher the tier of the Ancient Scroll, the more money you get, and because of its size, you can expect to fetch a nice amount of gold should you successfully bring a rarer one back from your recent run.

You can get up to 50 plus gold for each one you sell, so it’s worth the investment to take as many as you can out of dungeons with you if you’re trying to save up money to get slot upgrades or simply buy rarer items from the marketplace.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy