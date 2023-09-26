Untitled Goose Game is now a bedtime story—really

Since its release in 2019, Untitled Goose Game has won a number of awards, and millions of players’ hearts for allowing us to act in the most mischievous ways possible. It’s never seemed like a good candidate for a bedtime story, until now.

Now, this innovative and unique game has a bedtime story, and we kid you not, it’s excellent. As you listen to the narration about the adventures of the mischievous goose that is terrorizing a local English village, you start to slowly drift to sleep, and start dreaming of being a goose yourself.

This episode guides you through the most memorable moments in the game, allowing you to experience it again if you have already played it, or give you an insight into how fun being an unruly goose is, and maybe motivate you to play it.

This narration includes the start of your adventure as a goose, where you try to open the gate from your yard and break free while disturbing the peaceful villager, who is listening to the radio, by changing his radio station to another, which completely catches him off-guard.

Adapted by Kids Bedtime Stories on Spotify, written by Chris Winson, and narrated by Jamie Firth, Untitled Goose Game joined a big selection of games adapted to bedtime stories such as SimCity, Among Us, Minecraft, and other popular titles.

With all the adaptations of video games that we have seen, with some adapted into series, films, and other media, an adaptation into a bedtime story is really a breath of fresh air, especially when done in such a professional way that allows listening to all ages.

We hope that this trend continues and that we see more games being adapted into bedtime stories, that will allow us to revisit them in a completely new, stunning way.

