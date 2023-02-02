The Day Before has promised 10-minute gameplay reveal tomorrow, but fans aren’t convinced

The Day Before was first announced in 2017 and has since had two delays that have shaken fans’ faith in the game. Just last week, an apparent copyright snafu saw the game removed from Steam followed by over a day of silence from developer Fntastic. While some have claimed The Day Before is a scam, the developer is seeking to prove them wrong with a new gameplay trailer—the first of its kind—tomorrow.

According to one of the top mods in Discord, Fntastic is planning on releasing a 10-minute gameplay video tomorrow.

This is expected to be a “10-minute gameplay extravaganza” on the game’s YouTube channel, the mod reports. Unfortunately, there is no specific time or range given, but if it follows past press releases it will come later in the evening tomorrow.

Screengrab via Discord

As you can see in the screenshot, the community isn’t too hyped; the most-used reaction by far has been the clown emoji. The general sentiment is early fans are tired of being ‘jerked around’ due to the lack of information, gameplay, or anything else that would show the game is progressing toward an eventual release. Instead, The Day Before had its Steam page removed, and the game was delayed six weeks before launch.

It would admittedly be hard for Fntastic to change the minds of the larger audience, but many seem open to this. However, if the gameplay is delayed or there are other issues, it’s possible even the most supportive fans will begin to give up on the game.

Dot Esports will update fans if The Day Before gameplay is revealed.