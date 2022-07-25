Stray becomes the best user-rated game of 2022 on Steam

PC players are fond of Stray, at least according to the Steam reviews.

Annapurna Interactive’s production is now the best user-rated game on Steam in 2022, according to Steam250. With an 8.61 score generated from 42,655 votes, Stray has overtaken games like God of War and PowerWash Simulator on the platform.

Overall, 98 percent of Stray’s reviews are positive.

Since releasing on July 19, Stray has been a big success. On Metacritic, the PC version boasts an 83 Metascore (based on 36 critic reviews), with an 8.9 user score (out of 226 ratings). As for the PlayStation 5 version, it has similarly received an 84 Metascore out of 82 critic reviews, generating an 8.8 user score from 751 ratings.

And critics haven’t shied away from praising Stray. Dot Esports described the game as a “no-brainer purchase” in a review on July 18.

In Steam history, Stray currently sits as the 49th best user-rated game according to Steam250.

Stray follows a story of a ginger cat, who tries its best to get home through a city inhabited by robots. The game has been praised for its strong story, theme, setting, and gameplay, among other elements.