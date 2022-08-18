If you’re a fan of cozy games, you’re likely familiar with Slime Rancher. Developed by indie studio Monomi Park, this fun and colorful game lets players run their own ranch, explore a foreign planet, and of course, wrangle slimes. Slime Rancher has received consistently strong reviews since its release in 2017, and the dev team has kept the community happy with plenty of updates and DLC.

Thanks to the positive reception surrounding the game, fans have been clamoring for a sequel for years. In a recent update, Monomi Park shared plenty of details about the upcoming Slime Rancher 2, including its release date, available platforms, and more. If you’re ready to get back to ranching, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about Slime Rancher 2.

🌈Rainbow Island is on the horizon…

✨Slime Rancher 2 arrives September 22!✨



Wishlist today:

🌠Steam https://t.co/MmfbBvI3Rd

🌠Epic Games Store https://t.co/qf20G77WRI

💚Also available on Xbox Series X|S pic.twitter.com/czRfGXDTR1 — Slime Rancher (@slimerancher) August 18, 2022

Release date

In an Aug. 18 tweet, Monomi Park revealed that Slime Rancher 2 will be released in early access on Sept. 22, 2022. The game will be available on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Xbox Series X|S and can be wish listed now to prepare for launch day.

Early access details

The dev team has shared their thoughts on the game’s early access status. According to a statement on Steam, Monomi Park says that launching in early access proved successful for the original Slime Rancher and that they want to try it again with the sequel. Although the full game isn’t yet finished, there’s enough for players to enjoy on launch that a release was warranted. All saves will be retained through early access updates, so players don’t need to worry about starting over at any point.

Slime Rancher 2 will be in early access for a minimum of a year and a half from its release date, though this may prove to be an under-estimate. “We have a lot of content planned for version 1.0 and beyond and are a no-crunch studio, so we will give development the time it needs to produce the high-quality experience you expect from us,” Monomi Park said. The game will cost the same during early access and after its 1.0 update. Players who want to assist with development and bringing the game out of early access are invited to report bugs and provide feedback on the support section of the Slime Rancher website.

According to the devs, the studio plans to support and expand the Slime Rancher universe for many years through Slime Rancher 2, so it doesn’t seem like updates and content will slow down anytime soon. Eager fans can get their hands on the game as soon as it launches in early access on Sept. 22.