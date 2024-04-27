Rusty’s Retirement: How to make a vertical farm

Rusty’s Retirement is a cute little indie game that takes up a small section of your screen and has you wasting a lot of time farming instead of working.

For some players, though, having the farm on the bottom isn’t ideal, and they would prefer to have it on the side. If you are one of those people, you should be happy to know that there is a way to play the game vertically rather than horizontally.

How to set Rusty’s Retirement to a vertical layout

Settings to start. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To set your farm layout vertically in Rusty’s Retirement, you can either have it on the bottom of the screen or the side when you start a new farm. By default, the farm is always set to start at the bottom, so you must click the side option to make your farm vertical to the right of your screen.

As far as I can tell, the vertical layout orientation is always on the right of your screen, and there is no way to set it to the other side, so if you aren’t keen on the layout, figure out which side you want to be on.

Rusty’s Retirement: Can you change between vertical and horizontal?

There is no way to change your farm between verticle and horizontal in Rusty’s Retirement. You need to start a new game to set up the different orientations.

