Rusty’s Retirement: How to get more fossils

After unlocking Slate’s Barn in Rusty’s Retirement and unlocking the ability to have farm animals, fossils will spawn sporadically over the farm.

Collecting them is crucial, as you need a few of them to buy additional farm animals to create fertilizer, which speeds up the time it takes for crops to grow and pushes you toward unlocking everything per farm.

After a while, though, it appears as though fossils stop spawning, but that is not the case.

How to get more Fossils in Rusty’s Retirement

Fossil Grab. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get more fossils on your farm in Rusty’s Retirement by adding more animals to your farm.

If, like me, you were adding Cattle and then wondering why you weren’t getting any more Fossils in ages, it’s because you also need to buy Swine and effectively max out your farm with multiple different types of animals for more Fossils to be discovered.

So, as you get enough Fossils to buy an animal, get one, and more will continue to spawn. It’s a bit of a grind and might take several hours or even days, but that is the nature of this game. Slate will walk back and forth looking for an open patch of your farm that doesn’t have anything on and growing in it to have a Fossil spawn, so make sure you have a bunch of free spaces on your farm.

