Risk of Rain Returns headlines new batch of Nintendo Switch indie announcements

Day two of Nintendo’s Inside the House of Indies event has arrived with a big announcement: a remastered version of Risk of Rain.

Arriving on the Switch eShop in 2023, Risk of Rain Returns is a remaster that promises a fresh spin on its source material. The original title was an indie darling when it was released in 2013, garnering positive reviews for its detailed pixel art, fun mix of action-platforming and roguelike mechanics, and online co-op. It received a sequel, Risk of Rain 2, in 2020, prompting similarly glowing reviews. In addition to Returns’ remastered elements, the development team at Hopoo Games is also promising plenty of “new ways to play.”

Welcome to Inside the House of Indies: Holiday Event – Day 2! Check out a retro-inspired adventure game, a match three puzzler with a penguin, and more from our indie partners in today’s video.



Returns was only one of four games featured in today’s Inside the House of Indies video, the second of a five-video series featuring indie titles coming to the Switch in 2023. The Captain, a choice-based adventure game with a retro aesthetic, and The Punchuin, a side-scrolling action-adventure title featuring a penguin with boxing gloves, are available today. Returns is one of the titles that won’t be available until next year; also coming next year is The Gecko Gods, a puzzle platformer that features the titular gecko solving the puzzles of an ancient civilization.

Returns doesn’t have a more specific release date than 2023, but Hopoo and publisher Gearbox Publishing will almost certainly release additional information in the run-up to its release. In the meantime, fans can follow the official Risk of Rain Twitter account to be the first to learn about future updates.