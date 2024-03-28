Pepper Grinder: Where to find all hidden coins in Lost Claim 1-1

The first level of Pepper Grinder is meant to teach you how the game works. That said, it also has its fair share of secrets—five of them, in fact. Here’s where to find the five Hidden Coins in Lost Claim 1-1.

All Hidden Coins in Lost Claim 1-1 in Pepper Grinder

Some of the Hidden Coins in Pepper Grinder Lost Claim 1-1 are hidden high above, and a few are inside drillable cracked walls. Here’s how to get all of them.

Hidden Coin 1

The first coin is hidden shortly after learning how the Grinder works. In case you haven’t figured it out yet, when you exit dirt while drilling, you get a nice speed boost, which you can also use to reach high platforms. You need to do this to reach the first Hidden Coin. Drill from the bottom dirt mold into another where the two ladybugs are walking. Be careful of the ladybugs, as they can damage you and cause you to lose momentum. Make sure you exit the second dirt mold from the above so you get the most speed.

Hidden Coin 2

Once you learn you can use a boost to get even more speed upon exiting dirt, you’ll reach a section where you climb up using your Grinder. A little way up, you’ll see a wooden platform next to two dirt molds. On the right side of the platform, there is a cracked wall you can break with your Grinder. Break it and collect the second Hidden Coin.

Hidden Coin 3

Head left instead of right when you exit the mine. Fire yourself from this cannon. Hidden Coin three.

When you reach the surface, you’ll see a mole and even a giant walking in the background. Normally, you’d continue heading to the right, which is exactly why you should go left. On the left side, there is a cannon. Interact with the Cannon using your Grinder, enter it, and shoot yourself far to the right. When you land, there is a cracked wall on your left. Use your Grinder to break it and collect the third Hidden Coin.

Hidden Coin 4

After returning to the mine, you need to go through several dirt mounds with a bottomless pit between them. When you get to a round-ish bit of dirt with lots of gems inside, you might notice two wooden platforms above it. Use your Grinder to drill around the mold of dirt and exit it upwards to give yourself a jump boost so you can reach the first platform. Collect the fourth Hidden Coin when you do.

Hidden Coin 5

Right before the exit of the first level. Hidden Coin five.

The last Hidden Coin is just to the left from the end of the level. Once you exit the mine a second time, the path leads you to the right, where you can finish the level. As we’ve learned by now, don’t take the obvious path, but instead, head left. There is a cracked wall on a platform that’s just out of reach. Use your Grinder to get up there like you did for the previous coin and break the cracked wall. Find the last Hidden Coin inside.

