Lethal Company: How to fix FPS and performance issues

Not everything might work properly when you and your friends are on Lethal Company. Many players have reported performance issues while playing, and their frame drops can become a huge problem when trying to coordinate with others.

Although these issues commonly occur, there are a handful of ways you can mitigate them. You’ll have to make some adjustments on your side and examine your computer’s settings. Here’s what you need to know about how to fix the FPS and performance issues while playing Lethal Company.

How to improve FPS and performance issues in Lethal Company

Performance issues can get you killed in Lethal Company. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you struggle playing Lethal Company, the first thing to do is check your internet connection and make sure you’re connected to a router. This is an online game where you’ll be connecting with a small group of friends. The connection might not always be perfect, but it will struggle if you have a Wi-Fi adaptor rather than a reliable ethernet cable.

One of the more common ways to potentially improve any FPS and performance issues is to double-check your hardware’s drivers. These will vary depending on your computer, but you can find them by searching for ‘device manager’ in the control panel and then looking under ‘display adapters’. This will show what type of graphics card you have, and you’ll have the option to receive an update if there’s anything new.

This is a common practice for most new games, even if the graphics are not the best. Lethal Company is not a graphically demanding game compared to Call of Duty, but it could help you clear things up.

2) Adjust Lethal Company display settings

Open your Lethal Company settings to adjust the graphics. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although Lethal Company only has a few graphical settings you can adjust, it’s good to look at the display and window settings. There is a frame rate cap option where you can set it to uncapped, 144, 120, 60, or 30 FPS. This setting defaults to aligning with your monitor, but if you’re experiencing issues, clicking the 60 or 30 FPS options might be a good way to keep your game running smoothly.

Underneath the frame rate cap option is the display mode. Here, you can adjust how the Lethal Company window appears on your monitor. The default setting is fullscreen, but if you consistently alt-tab out of the game or have other programs running in the background, it might be better to swap to the “windowed fullscreen” or “window” option. I usually play my game in windowed fullscreen because I have windows and browsers running in the background, and I haven’t had any problems while playing.

3) Verifying or reinstalling Lethal Company

If none of the above fixes worked, verifying the files for Lethal Company is a good idea. You can do this by going to your Steam library, right-clicking on the Lethal Company name in your catalog, selecting properties, and then going to the installed files tab to “verify integrity of game files.” Steam will thoroughly scan Lethal Company to ensure every file was uploaded correctly, and it might even push an update or two you could have missed.

Alternatively, if the problem persists, reinstalling Lethal Company is the last option to get it running smoothly on your PC. It’s a small game, which means installing it won’t take you too long, but it can still be a hassle. This should be your last option to get everything running smoothly again.

If the issues become too much and make Lethal Company unplayable, try contacting Steam support. They might be able to work with you to find the source of these issues. However, I suspect they’ll walk you through many of the suggestions already listed on this page. Reaching out and speaking with them is a good idea to figure out if there’s a problem on Steam’s side or something to do with your PC’s hardware.