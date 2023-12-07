Less scary, more goofy: Lethal Company modders are working to add more emotes

The hit indie horror co-op Lethal Company offers only a couple of basic emotes for players to express themselves, but apparently, it’s not going to stay that barren forever, thanks to a team of modders.

On Dec. 6, popular creator and animator RubberRoss revealed that they, alongside a few developers, are working on modding custom emotes into Lethal Company, with the motive to “turn the goofy of this game up to 11.”

In fact, RubberRoss showcased a clip of a rather fun emote of an employee clapping their hands while on the ship. The employee, however, looks very stiff in the clapping animation, but I’m sure they are still working on making it better. Also, looking at the follow-up snap included in the threaded tweet, the team seems to be working on a hush gesture, as well as an emote for playing dead.

In a reply to one comment, RubberRoss confirmed that they are working on their “own middle finger emote” and the ability to apply a custom key to perform an emote as well. Not just this; when suggested to make emotes that alert monsters, RubberRoss said they want to figure out how to do that, too.

Emotes in video games allow players to express themselves and double the fun, making it a non-negotiable feature among modern titles. Lethal Company is a creepy survival experience that requires you to be on your toes all the time to avoid death, but it’s also a co-op game curated for friends, and having custom emotes just makes it ten times better.

Currently, Lethal Company supports two emotes, one that allows you to point at something and another that lets you flaunt some basic dancing skills. Both these emotes are bound to fixed keys which you can’t change. Naturally, players have always wanted more of these light-hearted gestures to be added to the game, including quirky dance moves and communicating emotes that eliminate the need to use the microphone to some extent.

With RubberRoss’ emote initiative, the growing Lethal Company community might finally get to express itself the way it deserves.