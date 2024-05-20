A big red character in killing floor
When will Killing Floor 3 be released?

Adam Newell
Published: May 20, 2024

Killing Floor 3 promises to take what Killing Floor 2 did and expand upon it with more enemies and more gruesome gameplay, so obviously, fans are eager to see when they can get their hands on it.

But is there even a release date for it yet?

Does Killing Floor 3 have a release date?

Killing Floor 3 doesn’t have a release date set in stone, and there have been no signs of the game since its reveal at Opening Night Live, Gamescom, back in 2023, apart from a few creature and gameplay reveals on the game’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Ask any fan, and they will throw wild numbers at you when they expect to see it, with some hoping a 2024/2025 release is possible. With Tripwrite not revealing anything, it’s anyone’s guess when Killing Floor 3 will be released.

If I had to guess, I’d say we are likely to see more of the game revealed at a future Opening Night Live, or even a Summer Games Fest, or even get a better release to test parts of the game ahead of an official release.

I can also see Killing Floor 3 coming out in some form of early access, as is the trend with modern PC game releases.

Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.