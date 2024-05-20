When will Killing Floor 3 be released?

Killing Floor 3 promises to take what Killing Floor 2 did and expand upon it with more enemies and more gruesome gameplay, so obviously, fans are eager to see when they can get their hands on it.

But is there even a release date for it yet?

Does Killing Floor 3 have a release date?

BW-06 (SCRAKE)



Since its introduction 18 years ago, the BW-06 series has been deployed in more than 7,500 engagements. Now Horzine introduces the C line, extending the already considerable capabilities of this formidable bioweapon. Let the BW-06C take the lead. pic.twitter.com/skTzaQePRH — Killing Floor (@KillingFloor) April 30, 2024

Killing Floor 3 doesn’t have a release date set in stone, and there have been no signs of the game since its reveal at Opening Night Live, Gamescom, back in 2023, apart from a few creature and gameplay reveals on the game’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Ask any fan, and they will throw wild numbers at you when they expect to see it, with some hoping a 2024/2025 release is possible. With Tripwrite not revealing anything, it’s anyone’s guess when Killing Floor 3 will be released.

If I had to guess, I’d say we are likely to see more of the game revealed at a future Opening Night Live, or even a Summer Games Fest, or even get a better release to test parts of the game ahead of an official release.

I can also see Killing Floor 3 coming out in some form of early access, as is the trend with modern PC game releases.

