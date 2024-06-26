This gorgeous multiplayer puzzle game is free to keep on Steam—but you only have 24 hours to claim it

If you’re like me and love PC puzzle games, you’ll want to act fast on Steam’s latest offering. Users on the Valve platform can permanently add Islands of Insight, a gorgeous multiplayer puzzle game, to their libraries for free—but the offer only lasts 24 hours.

Islands of Insight drops players into a beautiful world full of floating islands with plenty of mysteries to solve and secrets to uncover. There are over 10,000 different puzzle, ranging from glass mazes to tricky perspective-based conundrums and logic problems. By solving puzzles you’ll level up, unlock cosmetics, and gain access to new areas with even more challenging puzzles.

It's true!



Islands of Insight is free to own FOREVER if you go to Steam and add the game to your account within the next 24 hours.



Not just free access for a day. It's free to keep!



Offline mode is coming next month too.https://t.co/Mut5zQcI0F



Some limitations apply. https://t.co/A2NjzX6f8a — Lunarch Studios (@lunarchstudios) June 26, 2024

When you first boot up a game, you’ll make a character (although customization options are rather limited at the start). The puzzles start off fairly simple as you learn the ropes, but they get more and more difficult as you progress through the game. As you complete tasks and solve puzzles, you’ll gain experience points and level up your character, unlocking new abilities that allow you to reach new areas on an island and discover hidden secrets.

Islands of Insight hit digital shelves on Feb. 13, and since its release, the developer has added new content and even has an offline mode planned for the near future for those who like to solve puzzles solo. Currently, though, the game requires a constant internet connection to run, as you solve puzzles and explore the world alongside other players.

For a limited time, prospective puzzle-solvers can unlock Islands of Insight for free by visiting the game’s Steam Store page and clicking the “Add to account” button. This 24-hour offer ends on June 27 at 12pm CT, so be sure to claim it while you can.

