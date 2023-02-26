Is Sons of the Forest coming to PS4 and PS5? Answered

It’s been a few days since Sons of the Forest was released, and it’s safe to say it’s been a huge success for developer Endnight Games. The game did so well that it managed to crash Steam and also sell two million copies within the first 24 hours. This popularity on Steam has led many to wonder if the game will be coming to consoles like the PlayStation anytime soon.

The game would likely run fine at max settings on the PlayStation 5 and even at the minimum on PlayStation 4, but it wasn’t on the platform at launch. Here’s all the information you need to know whether or not Sons of the Forest is coming to the PS4 and PS5.

Will Sons of the Forest ever come to PS4 or PS5?

Photo via Sony

As of writing, there has been no news about any console releases for Sons of the Forest on any platforms, including the PlayStation. Endnight Games released the title into Early Access on Steam, which means that it’s in an unfinished state for the next few months while the developer continues to update it with new content.

This doesn’t mean that game won’t come to the PS4 or PS5 in the near future, as the game’s prequel The Forest is currently available on the platform after a similar Early Access period. The developer initially wanted Sons of the Forest to have a full release, but they ultimately opted for an Early Access launch so that they could get the game to players when they promised.

Like with the first title, it’s most likely that this game will appear on the PlayStation during or after the game’s full release. The developer has previously confirmed that it doesn’t want a lengthy Early Access period, so it’s likely that players won’t have to wait long to get the game on a console. What’s not clear is if it will only release on the current-gen PS5 or on the PS4 as well.