Is Slime Rancher 2 multiplayer?

Slime Rancher was a surprise hit in 2017. Blending elements of exploration, farming sims, and sandbox games, this indie game from Monomi Park found success thanks to its fun, relaxing gameplay and its absolutely adorable visual aesthetic. The first game did well enough that the same studio is now bringing Slime Rancher 2 to players on Sept. 22, enabling them to explore new locations and find even more slimes to add to their homestead.

If you’re new to the series, you might be wondering whether Slime Rancher 2 can be played with friends. The first game was single-player only, likely to put less strain on the development team. Monomi Park prides itself on being a zero-crunch studio, so if the team wanted to include multiplayer, it would likely take a little longer to come to the series.

Here’s everything we know about multiplayer in Slime Rancher 2.

Slime Rancher 2 multiplayer details

At time of writing, it doesn’t appear as though Slime Rancher 2 will include multiplayer, following in the footsteps of its predecessor. On Steam, the game is listed as a single-player adventure and multiplayer isn’t mentioned anywhere in its extensive early access FAQ. It’s possible that the game could receive multiplayer features in the future, whether that entails visiting friends’ ranches or collecting slimes together in a co-op mode, but Monomi Park hasn’t mentioned anything about it yet.

Interested players should keep an eye on the official Slime Rancher Twitter account for any news the dev team may release about new features in early access and beyond.

Slime Rancher 2 launches in early access on Sept. 22.