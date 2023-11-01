Is Moonstone Island on Nintendo Switch?

Moonstone Island, a new life simulator and creature-collector out of indie studio Raw Fury, is currently only available on PC through Steam. But the developer confirmed the game will be released on Nintendo Switch at a later date.

The combination of Stardew Valley and Pokémon sounds like heaven for any cozy gamer, and Moonstone Island has brought the two games together in the cutest way.

You can farm, brew potions, make friends, go on dates, build a new home, decorate, explore dungeons, and collect Spirits to battle bosses. It blends several game genres with farming, life simulation, creature-collecting, and deckbuilding.

Is Moonstone Island playable on Nintendo Switch?

There is something for everyone. Image via Raw Fury

No, Moonstone Island is not currently available on Nintendo Switch at the time of writing. The developers have stated the game will come to Nintendo’s console, however.

The game is Steam Deck verified, so the devs have considered the hand-held preference of the cozy gamer. Nintendo Switch’s developing platform is different from Steam’s, however, which means it’s not so simple to port the game to another console.

When is Moonstone Island coming to Nintendo Switch?

Moonstone Island is an open-world game. Image via Raw Fury

We don’t have a confirmed date for Moonstone Island’s release on Switch yet, except that it’s coming at a “later date” and that the developer will make “more announcements over the next while.” The team didn’t specify if it’s over the next month or the next year, though.

Considering we’re already in November at the time of writing and no date has been provided yet, it’s likely Raw Fury will announce Moonstone Island’s Nintendo Switch release in 2024. The development team released a Halloween update and DLC, so it’s possible the devs will spend the end of the year developing Christmas and New Year’s content.