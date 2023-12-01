Is Lethal Company on mobile?

Lethal Company has rapidly become an indie hit since its early access began in October. As time passes, more people—even those who avoid horror games at all costs—are joining the Company and looking for scraps in space.

Given that Lethal Company relies on its innovative and fun gameplay and not exactly on graphics, it would make perfect sense to play it on mobile as a lot of modern smartphones are more than capable of running the game.

But as Lethal Company is still a new game, people wonder if it’s already available on mobile or if the developer Zeekerss is working on making a new version.

Is Lethal Company on Android and iOS?

For now, you’ll have to stick to your PC or to Steam Deck to play an official version of Lethal Company. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At time of writing, Lethal Company isn’t officially available for Android or iOS, and it’s unclear if Zeekerss is developing a mobile version of the game.

There are mobile players, though, who found a workaround to play Lethal Company on their smartphones via an Android Application Package (APK) file of Lethal Company. It’s unclear if this method supports all modern smartphones and, most importantly, if it’s safe. As you wouldn’t be downloading an official Lethal Company app to your smartphone, we advise you to do it at your own risk.

If you want to experience something similar to that mobile feel, all you can do now is play Lethal Company through Steam Deck as the game works there with some limitations, as Dot Esports showcased. Even though it’s not the same thing, you’ll be able to play Lethal Company out of your home and enjoy the handheld experience until Zeekerss develops an official mobile version of the game.