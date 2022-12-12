Is High on Life multiplayer?

High on Life is an interesting game from Squanch Games, the studio headed by Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland.

If you didn’t know Roiland had created this game, you would know a few minutes in due to his distinct voice-acting talents with some of the Morty-like guns, sense of humor, and overall world design among other things.

It’s a great time to be had by all, but do you have to play it by yourself?

Having friends is great—playing with them is less so. But hey if you are into that sort of thing who are we to judge?

But can you play this Rick and Morty-like trip of an adventure with others, or are you stuck on your ass all by yourself?

Does High on Life have a multiplayer mode?

No. High on Life has no multiplayer whatsoever.

It is a single-player game where your only friends are the various talking guns you add to your arsenal. There are also no current plans, nor do there appear to be any plans, for the game to get some of the multiplayer modes in the future, which is a bit of a shame when you realize the potential of a versus mode with this type of game.

We could easily see a mode where your talking guns are talking sh*t back to one another or calling out the player for being bad versus the other country hunters in the arena, or even a chance to add a co-op story mode. But no, it doesn’t look like we will get any of those things, at least currently.

Maybe with future High on Life DLCs, updates, or if the game does well to warrant a sequel, we will have our wishes granted.